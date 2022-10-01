WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside
Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night.
Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing TD for Beaver Falls (5-1, 3-0), which totaled 533 yards of offense. Sam Hughes threw for 167 yards and one touchdown for Riverside.
Mohawk 32, Ellwood City 13 — Jay Wrona threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mohawk (2-2, 2-1) over Ellwood City (1-5, 0-3) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Bobby Fadden caught six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Mohawk. Elijah Palmer-McCaine paced Ellwood City’s offense with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Neshannock (5-1, 2-1) rebounded after a loss last week by defeating New Brighton (0-6, 0-3).
Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14 — Ligonier Valley (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead and defeated Yough (2-4, 1-2) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. The Rams have won two of three. The Cougars have lost two in a row after putting together a two-game winning streak.
Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7 — Quadir Stribling threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 3 Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-0) to the Allegheny Conference win against Derry (0-6, 0-3). Amire Spencer caught five passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7 – Jesean Wright returned an interception 52 yards for a score and also caught a 39-yard TD pass as Steel Valley (5-0, 3-0) rolled past Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 1-2) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Nick Curi scored on a 6-yard run for Apollo-Ridge.
Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0 — Keystone Oaks’ special teams scored three times — on Clinton Robinson’s 80-yard punt return and on blocked punt returns by Dimajio Locante and Anthony Stribling — as the Golden Eagles blanked Charleroi (1-4, 0-2) in the Century Conference. Shawn Reick rushed for 130 yards and a 75-yard touchdown for Keystone Oaks (4-2, 2-1).
Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0 — In a Century Conference matchup, Diego Ellis scored the game’s only points on a 6-yard reception from John Jenkins in the third quarter as No. 5 Sto-Rox (3-2, 3-0) beat McGuffey (4-2, 2-1).
Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14 — Eddie Lewis ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4 Washington (5-1, 2-0) downed Waynesburg Central (0-6, 0-3) in Century Conference play. Ruben Gordon added touchdowns for Washington on a 9-yard pass from Davoun Fuse and on a 70-yard kickoff return.
