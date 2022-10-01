WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 2 Beaver Falls takes down Riverside

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls’ Trey Singleton takes a hand-off from quarterback Jaren Brickner during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Beaver Falls.

Jaren Brickner threw for 255 yards and one touchdown and ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 44-14 victory over Riverside (3-2, 2-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night.

Trey Singleton caught five passes for 227 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing TD for Beaver Falls (5-1, 3-0), which totaled 533 yards of offense. Sam Hughes threw for 167 yards and one touchdown for Riverside.

Mohawk 32, Ellwood City 13 — Jay Wrona threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mohawk (2-2, 2-1) over Ellwood City (1-5, 0-3) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Bobby Fadden caught six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Mohawk. Elijah Palmer-McCaine paced Ellwood City’s offense with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Neshannock (5-1, 2-1) rebounded after a loss last week by defeating New Brighton (0-6, 0-3).

Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14 — Ligonier Valley (4-2, 2-1) jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead and defeated Yough (2-4, 1-2) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. The Rams have won two of three. The Cougars have lost two in a row after putting together a two-game winning streak.

Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7 — Quadir Stribling threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 3 Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-0) to the Allegheny Conference win against Derry (0-6, 0-3). Amire Spencer caught five passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7 – Jesean Wright returned an interception 52 yards for a score and also caught a 39-yard TD pass as Steel Valley (5-0, 3-0) rolled past Apollo-Ridge (3-3, 1-2) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Nick Curi scored on a 6-yard run for Apollo-Ridge.

Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0 — Keystone Oaks’ special teams scored three times — on Clinton Robinson’s 80-yard punt return and on blocked punt returns by Dimajio Locante and Anthony Stribling — as the Golden Eagles blanked Charleroi (1-4, 0-2) in the Century Conference. Shawn Reick rushed for 130 yards and a 75-yard touchdown for Keystone Oaks (4-2, 2-1).

Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0 — In a Century Conference matchup, Diego Ellis scored the game’s only points on a 6-yard reception from John Jenkins in the third quarter as No. 5 Sto-Rox (3-2, 3-0) beat McGuffey (4-2, 2-1).

Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14 — Eddie Lewis ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns as No. 4 Washington (5-1, 2-0) downed Waynesburg Central (0-6, 0-3) in Century Conference play. Ruben Gordon added touchdowns for Washington on a 9-yard pass from Davoun Fuse and on a 70-yard kickoff return.

