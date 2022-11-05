WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 3 Sto-Rox blanks Riverside in 1st round
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:19 AM
Josh Jenkins threw for 173 yards and four touchdowns as No. 3 Sto-Rox pitched a 29-0 shutout over No. 14 Riverside (5-5) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Jaymont Green-Miller and Drevon Miller-Ross caught two touchdown passes each. Sto-Rox (8-2) will play Keystone Oaks in next Friday’s quarterfinals.
McGuffey 34, Mohawk 29 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, Philip McCuen ran for two touchdowns as No. 8 McGuffey (8-3) beat No. 9 Mohawk (4-5) to advance to next Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 1 Steel Valley. Jay Wrona threw four touchdown passes, including three to Jimmy Guerrieri, for Mohawk.
PIAA Districts 5-8 Class 2A subregional
Westinghouse 48, Chestnut Ridge 15 — Keyshawn Morsillo threw five touchdown passes to lead Westinghouse (10-0) over Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA Class 2A Districts 5-8 regional semifinals at Cupples Stadium. Davon Jones and Sincere Smith caught two touchdown passes each.
