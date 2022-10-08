WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
By:
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:19 AM
Amire Spencer had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Serra Catholic scored a 28-14 win over Yough (2-5, 1-3) in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play Friday night.
Elijah Ward threw for 121 yards and a touchdown while teammate Quadir Stribling tossed for 131 yards and one TD for Serra Catholic (6-1, 4-0).
Cole Keller scored on a 48-yard TD pass from Gavin Roebuck, and J.J. Waller had a 3-yard TD run for Yough.
Imani Christian 38, Apollo-Ridge 34 — David Davis ran for two touchdowns and caught another as Imani Christian (3-4, 1-3) beat Apollo-Ridge (3-4, 1-3) in Allegheny Conference play. Dayshaun Burnett tossed for two touchdowns and ran for the game’s first score for Imani Christian. Gage Johnston threw for three touchdowns for Apollo-Ridge.
Steel Valley 49, Derry 0 — Donald Barksdale and Da’Ron Barksdale each ran for a pair of touchdowns as Steel Valley (6-0, 4-0) defeated Derry (0-7, 0-4) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Jesean Wright had a 75-yard return for a touchdown on the free kick after a safety for the Ironmen.
Brentwood 19, Waynesburg Central 7 — In the Century Conference, Anthony Herisko ran for two touchdowns as Brentwood (2-6, 1-2) won a defensive contest over Waynesburg Central (0-7, 0-4). Brentwood managed just 141 total yards to Waynesburg Central’s 136 yards.
McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7 — Philip McCuen threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more to lead McGuffey (5-2, 3-1) to the Century Conference win at Charleroi (1-5, 0-3). McGuffey led at the half, 37-0.
Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7 — Jaren Brickner threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns to Trey Singleton as No. 2 Beaver Falls (6-1, 4-0) downed Mohawk (2-3, 2-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Brickner added a rushing touchdown while Singleton caught three passes for 167 yards.
Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13 — Elijah Palmer-McCaine ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ellwood City (2-5, 1-3) over New Brighton (0-7, 0-4) in Midwestern Conference play. Chris Smiley added 104 passing yards for Ellwood City. Brian Taylor tossed for 189 yards and a touchdown for New Brighton.
Neshannock 39, Freedom 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Braden Huff ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead Neshannock (6-1, 3-1) to victory over Freedom (2-5, 1-3). Matthew Ioanilli added two rushing touchdowns.
Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21 — Tyson Florence rushed for 210 yards and six touchdowns to lead Western Beaver (6-1, 3-1) over Riverside (3-3, 2-2) in the Midwestern Conference.
Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0 — Class 2A Keystone Oaks (5-2) recorded back-to-back shutouts by beating Class 3A Hopewell (3-4).
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Beaver Falls, Brentwood, Charleroi, Derry Area, Ellwood City, Freedom, Hopewell, Imani Christian, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley, Waynesburg, Western Beaver, Yough
More Football• 2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6
• WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
• WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6
• Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington