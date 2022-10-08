WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Daiquan Chatfield talks with Amire Spencer during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in McKeesport.

Amire Spencer had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Serra Catholic scored a 28-14 win over Yough (2-5, 1-3) in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play Friday night.

Elijah Ward threw for 121 yards and a touchdown while teammate Quadir Stribling tossed for 131 yards and one TD for Serra Catholic (6-1, 4-0).

Cole Keller scored on a 48-yard TD pass from Gavin Roebuck, and J.J. Waller had a 3-yard TD run for Yough.

Imani Christian 38, Apollo-Ridge 34 — David Davis ran for two touchdowns and caught another as Imani Christian (3-4, 1-3) beat Apollo-Ridge (3-4, 1-3) in Allegheny Conference play. Dayshaun Burnett tossed for two touchdowns and ran for the game’s first score for Imani Christian. Gage Johnston threw for three touchdowns for Apollo-Ridge.

Steel Valley 49, Derry 0 — Donald Barksdale and Da’Ron Barksdale each ran for a pair of touchdowns as Steel Valley (6-0, 4-0) defeated Derry (0-7, 0-4) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. Jesean Wright had a 75-yard return for a touchdown on the free kick after a safety for the Ironmen.

Brentwood 19, Waynesburg Central 7 — In the Century Conference, Anthony Herisko ran for two touchdowns as Brentwood (2-6, 1-2) won a defensive contest over Waynesburg Central (0-7, 0-4). Brentwood managed just 141 total yards to Waynesburg Central’s 136 yards.

McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7 — Philip McCuen threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more to lead McGuffey (5-2, 3-1) to the Century Conference win at Charleroi (1-5, 0-3). McGuffey led at the half, 37-0.

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7 — Jaren Brickner threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns to Trey Singleton as No. 2 Beaver Falls (6-1, 4-0) downed Mohawk (2-3, 2-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Brickner added a rushing touchdown while Singleton caught three passes for 167 yards.

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13 — Elijah Palmer-McCaine ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ellwood City (2-5, 1-3) over New Brighton (0-7, 0-4) in Midwestern Conference play. Chris Smiley added 104 passing yards for Ellwood City. Brian Taylor tossed for 189 yards and a touchdown for New Brighton.

Neshannock 39, Freedom 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Braden Huff ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead Neshannock (6-1, 3-1) to victory over Freedom (2-5, 1-3). Matthew Ioanilli added two rushing touchdowns.

Western Beaver 49, Riverside 21 — Tyson Florence rushed for 210 yards and six touchdowns to lead Western Beaver (6-1, 3-1) over Riverside (3-3, 2-2) in the Midwestern Conference.

Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0 — Class 2A Keystone Oaks (5-2) recorded back-to-back shutouts by beating Class 3A Hopewell (3-4).

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Beaver Falls, Brentwood, Charleroi, Derry Area, Ellwood City, Freedom, Hopewell, Imani Christian, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley, Waynesburg, Western Beaver, Yough