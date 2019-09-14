WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Apollo-Ridge takes down East Allegheny

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, September 13, 2019 | 11:58 PM

Behind 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014 with a 27-14 win at East Allegheny (2-2, 1-1) in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference football game Friday night.

Harmon scored on a 1-yard runs in the first and second quarters.

Keighton Reese had rushing touchdowns of 20 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter for the Vikings, who improved to 2-0 in conference play. Vikings quarterback Jake Fello was 8 for 10 for 91 yards and had a streak of seven consecutive completions in the second half. Mekai Mitchell scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter for East Allegheny, and Prashaun Gainer returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown in the fourth. Wildcats quarterback Johnny Moritz passed for 116 yards.

Shady Side Academy 29, Steel Valley 6 — Josh Castro ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shady Side Academy (3-0, 2-0) to the Allegheny Conference win over Steel Valley (0-3, 0-3).

Charleroi 45, Frazier 6 — Brayden Mihalcin ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead Charleroi (2-1, 1-1) over Frazier (0-4, 0-3) in the Interstate Conference. Alex Conrad threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns for Charleroi while Brayden Boggs tossed for 160 yards and Frazier’s only score.

McGuffey 48, Carmichaels 26 — Marshall Whipkey threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead No. 3 McGuffey (4-0, 2-0) to the Interstate Conference win at Carmichaels (1-2, 1-2). Kevin Kelly threw for 187 yards and a touchdown to pace Carmichaels.

Southmoreland 62, Beth-Center 16 — In Interstate Conference play, Zach Cernuto threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 18 yards for another TD to lead Southmoreland (4-0, 3-0) to victory at Beth-Center (0-4, 0-3). Colt Harper ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns for Southmoreland, which led at halftime, 49-8. Andrew Bower tossed for 117 yards and two touchdowns for Beth-Center.

Washington 44, Brownsville 7 — Zack Swartz threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns — three to Zahmere Robinson — as top-ranked Washington (4-0, 2-0) scored 32 points in the second quarter in its Interstate Conference win at Brownsville (2-2, 1-1). Robinson finished with four receptions for 100 yards while Swartz added 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Neshannock 44, Ellwood City 0 — Ethan Weatherby threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Neshannock (3-1, 3-0) blanked Ellwood City (0-4, 0-2) in the Midwestern Conference. D.J. DeBlasio and Braden Gennock ran for 120 and 108 yards, respectively, with one touchdown each.

Riverside 37, Western Beaver 7 — Riverside (1-2, 1-2) defeated Western Beaver (2-2, 0-2) in Midwestern Conference play.

Brentwood 13, Fort Cherry 0 — John Milcic threw for 141 yards and ran for a touchdown as Brentwood (3-1, 3-0) shut out Fort Cherry (0-4, 0-3) in Three Rivers Conference play.

South Allegheny 28, Seton LaSalle 7 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Antonio Epps rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Allegheny (2-2, 1-1) to victory at Seton LaSalle (0-3, 0-3).

South Side Beaver 50, Carlynton 13 — Parker Statler rushed for 118 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 57 yards to lead South Side Beaver (2-2, 2-0) to the Three Rivers Conference win against Carlynton (2-2, 1-1). Anthony Navarra added 106 rushing yards and a 74-yard scoring run in the win.

Avonworth 24, New Brighton 13 — In nonconference play, Park Penrod threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns as Class 2A No. 5 Avonworth (4-0) beat New Brighton (3-1). Jax Miller added 153 rushing yards for Avonworth. Jackson Hall threw for 202 yards in the loss.

Shenango 27, Serra Catholic 14 — Tino Campoli completed 12 of 16 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead Shenango (3-1) to a nonconference win at Serra Catholic (2-2). Campoli added a rushing touchdown while teammate Jason Kraner caught four passes for 131 yards and a TD. Max Rocco threw for 164 yards and one touchdown for Serra Catholic.

Valley 22, Imani Christian 6 — Valley (1-3) earned its first win of the season, earning a nonconference triumph over Imani Christian (0-4).

Ligonier Valley 57, Saltsburg 12 — Kyrie Miller ran for 184 yards and five touchdowns to lead Ligonier Valley (4-0, 3-0) to the Heritage Conference victory against Saltsburg (2-2, 2-1). John Beard added a 26-yard scoring run and a 25-yard field goal for Ligonier Valley.

