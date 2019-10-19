WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Avonworth tops McGuffey in battle of title contenders

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller works out during practice Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Ohio Twp.

Jax Miller rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 4 Avonworth to a 34-20 victory over Class 2A No. 3 McGuffey (8-1) in a nonconference matchup Friday night.

Miller has rushed for 1,199 yards this season for the Lopes (9-0).

Tyler Smith and Nathan Yagle scored for the Highlanders.

East Allegheny 42, Shady Side Academy 27 — East Allegheny (6-3, 3-2) clinched a playoff spot by defeating Shady Side Academy (5-3, 3-2) in the Allegheny Conference.

Carmichaels 32, Frazier 26 — In Century Conference play, Carmichaels (3-5, 2-4) beat visiting Frazier (2-7, 1-5).

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 0 — Alex Conrad threw for 112 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 56 yards for another TD as Charleroi (6-2, 5-2) downed Brownsville (2-7, 1-5) in Century Conference play. Brayden Mihalcin ran for three touchdowns while Legend Davis added TDs on receptions of 6 and 66 yards and a 55-yard punt return.

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 13 — In Midwestern Conference play, Brian Cline and Cory Brown ran for 127 and 101 yards, respectively, with each scoring a touchdown as Mohawk (1-8, 1-6) beat Ellwood City (0-9, 0-7). Tyler Powell rushed for 131 yards and both Ellwood City touchdowns.

New Brighton 33, Shenango 28 — Jackson Hall threw for 209 yards and two TDs and scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter as New Brighton (6-3, 4-2) clinched a playoff spot in the Midwestern Conference by beating Shenango (6-3, 3-3).

Nyasanu Greene ran for two touchdowns and caught two more for New Brighton while teammate Jacob Francona caught eight passes for 137 yards. Reis Watkins rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns for Shenango, which led by seven points heading into the fourth quarter.

Serra Catholic 41, Seton LaSalle 6 — Ray Holmes ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead Serra Catholic (5-4, 3-3) over Seton LaSalle (2-6, 2-4) in Three Rivers Conference play. Max Rocco threw for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for another Eagles’ score. Emmett Harris threw for 185 yards and Seton LaSalle’s touchdown.

South Allegheny 28, Carlynton 20 — Antonio Epps caught seven passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for South Allegheny’s other two touchdowns in its Three Rivers Conference win at Carlynton (2-7, 1-5). Jett Jones threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for South Allegheny (4-5, 3-3) while Dallas Paolino rushed for 251 yards and all three Carlynton TDs.

South Side 21, Fort Cherry 14 — South Side (4-5, 4-3) clinched a playoff spot by defeating Fort Cherry (0-9, 0-6) in the Three Rivers Conference.

Apollo-Ridge 27, Freedom 19 — Logan Harmon ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Apollo-Ridge (7-2) to a nonconference win against Freedom (7-2). Cole Beck threw for 118 yards and a touchdown for Freedom.

Beth-Center 22, Imani Christian 14 — Beth-Center (1-8) picked up its first victory of the season by defeating Imani Christian (0-9) in nonconference play.

Riverside 24, Valley 14 — Ben Hughes threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside (6-2) to a nonconference win against Valley (1-8). Nathan Sciarro caught eight passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns and added a 27-yard field goal.

