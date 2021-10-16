WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Chartiers-Houston edges McGuffey in Century Conference

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:28 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Houston’s Jordan Irson catches a pass during practice on Aug. 10, 2021, in Chartiers Twp.

Jordan Irson ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns as Chartiers-Houston earned a 13-7 victory over McGuffey (4-4, 3-1) in a WPIAL Class 2A Century Conference matchup Friday night.

Irson scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and a 1-yard run for the game-winner in the third quarter for Chartiers-Houston (6-1, 4-1).

Kyle Brookman scored McGuffey’s lone touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.

Ligonier Valley 43, Summit Academy 14 — In the Allegheny Conference, Ligonier Valley (6-2, 1-2) defeated Summit Academy (0-8, 0-3).

Serra Catholic 62, Apollo-Ridge 20 — Max Rocco threw for 233 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic (9-0, 3-0) to an Allegheny Conference victory at Apollo-Ridge (2-5, 1-2). Terrell Booth caught four scoring passes while Jayvon Holt added two TD receptions. Nick Curci scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and a 2-yard run for Apollo-Ridge.

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 0 — Nijhay Burt ran for 251 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 5 Steel Valley (7-0, 3-0) to the Allegheny Conference win against Shady Side Academy (4-4, 1-2). Cruce Brookins added 128 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Washington 55, Charleroi 0 — Carlos Harper and Mario Griffin returned first-quarter interceptions for touchdowns as No. 3 Washington (7-0, 4-0) downed Charleroi (1-6, 1-4) in Century Conference play. Harper added a touchdown on a 75-yard run while Davoun Fuse rushed for two TDs and threw for another.

Beaver Falls 41, Freedom 8 — In the Midwestern Conference, Isaiah Aescheacher ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (4-3, 4-1) to victory against Freedom (3-5, 2-3). Jaren Brickner added 220 passing yards and two touchdowns for Beaver Falls.

Laurel 54, Mohawk 9 — Luke McCoy ran for three touchdowns while Michael Pasquarello and Landon Smith had two TDs each as No. 4 Laurel (8-0, 5-0) downed Mohawk (4-4, 3-2) in Midwestern Conference play.

Neshannock 40, New Brighton 27 — Neshannock (7-1, 4-1) won its fourth straight by beating New Brighton (2-6, 1-4) in the Midwestern Conference.

Riverside 19, Ellwood City 0 — Sam Hughes had 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Riverside (1-6, 1-4) shut out Ellwood City (0-6, 0-5) in the Midwestern Conference. Riverside held Ellwood City to 79 total yards.

Seton LaSalle 21, Carlynton 6 — Seton LaSalle (2-6, 1-2) claimed a Three Rivers Conference win by defeating Carlynton (2-6, 1-2).

South Side 42, Brentwood 6 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Brody Almasy threw for 126 yards and a touchdown as South Side (5-3, 2-1) defeated Brentwood (1-7, 0-3). Parker Statler caught two passes for 78 yards and one touchdown and returned a punt 63 yards for another score.

Westinghouse 51, Perry 0 — Westinghouse (7-0, 4-0) downed Perry (2-5, 0-4) in a City League matchup.

