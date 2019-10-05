WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Freedom stays unbeaten with win over New Brighton

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:31 AM

Garrett Paxton’s 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave No. 4 Freedom a 24-21 victory against New Brighton (5-2, 3-1) in a Class 2A Midwestern Conference football game Friday night.

Brett Boyd ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for Freedom (7-0, 5-0).

Jackson Hall threw for all three New Brighton touchdowns, including two to Jacob Francona.

Riverside 35, Mohawk 10 — Ben Hughes threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns as Riverside (4-2, 3-2) beat Mohawk (0-7, 0-6) in the Midwestern Conference. Hunter Nulph ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game in the first half with concussion symptoms. Nathan Sciarro added seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Shenango 49, Ellwood City 14 — Reis Watkins ran 21 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shenango (5-2, 3-2) to the Midwestern Conference win at Ellwood City (0-7, 0-5). Tino Campoli threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for Shenango. Tyler Powell rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown for Ellwood City.

Shady Side Academy 28, Summit Academy 20 — In Allegheny Conference play, Eddie Faulkner ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shady Side Academy (4-2, 3-1) to victory against Summit Academy (0-7, 0-4).

McGuffey 48, Brownsville 22 — Marshall Whipkey scored on touchdown runs of 85, 2, 80, 4 and 47 yards to lead No. 3 McGuffey (7-0, 5-0) to the Century Conference win at Brownsville (2-5, 1-3). Whipkey added two scoring passes while Tony Johnson ran for 264 yards and all three Brownsville touchdowns.

Washington 45, Carmichaels 0 — Zack Swartz threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 yards for another TD to lead No. 1 Washington (7-0, 4-0) to the Century Conference shutout at Carmichaels (1-5, 1-4). Tayshawn Levy rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Washington outgained Burgettstown, 391 yards to 93 yards.

Brentwood 14, Serra Catholic 13 — John Milcic ran for 92 yards and a touchdown as Brentwood (6-1, 5-0) scored both of its touchdowns in the first half while its defense held on in the second in its Three Rivers Conference win at Serra Catholic (3-4, 1-3). Milcic threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Amire Spencer for Brentwood’s first touchdown. Ray Holmes rushed for 179 yards and both Serra Catholic touchdowns.

Burgettstown 47, Carlynton 0 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Jake Lounder threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two TDs to lead No. 2 Burgettstown (6-0, 5-0) to the shutout at Carlynton (2-5, 1-3). Dallas Paolino rushed for 115 yards in the loss.

South Side 41, South Allegheny 28 — Andrew Moots ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Side (3-4, 3-2) to the Three Rivers Conference win at South Allegheny (3-4, 2-2). Anthony Navarra added 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns for South Side. Antonio Epps ran for three TDs for South Allegheny.

Avonworth 35, Seton LaSalle 7 — Jax Miller ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 5 Avonworth (7-0) to the nonconference win at Seton LaSalle (1-5). Park Penrod added 161 passing yards and two touchdowns.

East Allegheny 41, Beth-Center 0 — In nonconference play, J.D. Napoli threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns, ran 1 yard for a TD and scored on a 35-yard interception as East Allegheny (5-2) scored all of its points in the first half in its win at Beth-Center (0-7).

Frazier 20, Leechburg 13 — Frazier (1-6) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as it picked up the nonconference win against Leechburg (2-5).

Neshannock 35, Fort Cherry 0 — Braden Gennock ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns as Neshannock (5-2) blanked Fort Cherry (0-7) in nonconference play. Jason Nativo threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns — both to Cameron Owens — and ran for another TD. Owens caught three passes for 91 yards.

