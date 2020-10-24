WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Jenkins guides Sto-Rox past Brentwood

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:35 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins eludes Western Beaver’s Deondre Robinson during their game on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sto-Rox.

Josh Jenkins threw for 171 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing TDs to lead playoff-bound Sto-Rox to a 49-22 Class 2A Three Rivers Conference win against Brentwood (3-4, 2-3) on Friday night.

Zay Davis chipped in 125 rushing yards and a touchdown for Sto-Rox (6-1, 4-1).

Jase Keib paced Brentwood with 137 passing yards and two TDs.

Apollo-Ridge 47, Steel Valley 14 — In the Allegheny Conference, Logan Harmon ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Apollo-Ridge (5-0, 3-0) to the win at Steel Valley (1-5, 1-3). Keighton Reese added three touchdowns in the win.

McGuffey 48, Beth-Center 20 — No. 2 McGuffey (6-1, 6-0) claimed its first conference title since 1994 by defeating Beth-Center (1-6, 1-5) in the Century Conference.

Chartiers-Houston 40, Waynesburg 14 — Jimmy Sadler ran for 284 yards and all four touchdowns for Chartiers-Houston (3-4, 3-3) in its Century Conference win against Waynesburg (0-7, 0-6).

Laurel 47, Ellwood City 7 — Luke McCoy ran for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead playoff-bound Laurel (5-2, 5-2) to the Midwestern Conference win against Ellwood City (0-7, 0-7).

Freedom at Mohawk, suspended — Lightening forced this game to be suspended until 10 a.m. Saturday. The game will resume with Freedom leading 20-7 in the second quarter.

Beaver Falls 46, Neshannock 27 — Josh Hough rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Beaver Falls (7-0, 7-0) to the Midwestern Conference win against Neshannock (4-3, 4-3). Shileak Livingstone added 105 rushing yards and one touchdown.

New Brighton 56, Riverside 22 — In the Midwestern Conference, New Brighton (5-2, 5-2) scored 49 first-half points on way to defeating Riverside (2-5, 2-5).

Check out Trib HSSN game coverage of other Class 2A games:

