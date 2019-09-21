WPIAL Class 2A roundup: McGuffey tops Beth-Center, stays unbeaten

By:

Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:15 AM

Chris Lackner | Tribune-Review McGuffey quarterback Marshall Whipkey during a July 16 preseason practice at McGuffey High School.

Marshall Whipkey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead No. 3 McGuffey to a 46-14 victory over Beth-Center in the Class 2A Interstate Conference Friday night.

McGuffey improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Andrew Bower threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Beth-Center (0-5, 0-4).

Charleroi 57, Carmichaels 7 — In Interstate Conference play, Brayden Mihalcin and Nikko Pellegrini ran for 129 and 113 yards, respectively, while scoring two touchdowns each as Charleroi (3-1, 2-1) downed Carmichaels (1-3, 1-3). Alex Conrad added 132 passing yards and two touchdowns while running for another TD.

East Allegheny 37, Summit Academy 0 — In Allegheny Conference play, J.D. DiNampoli threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead East Allegheny (3-2, 2-1) to the shutout against Summit Academy (0-5, 0-2). Tyler Padezan caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD.

Freedom 40, Ellwood City 0 — Brett Boyd ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Freedom (5-0, 4-0) shut out Ellwood City (0-5, 0-3) in the Midwestern Conference.

Riverside 17, Shenango 7 — Nathan Sciarro caught a 52-yard scoring pass from Ben Hughes and kicked a 27-yard field goal as Riverside (2-2, 2-2) beat Shenango (3-2, 1-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Reis Watkins ran for 143 yards and Shenango’s lone touchdown.

Western Beaver 24, Mohawk 21 — Western Beaver (3-2, 1-2) slipped past Mohawk (0-5, 0-4) to pick up the Midwestern Conference victory.

Serra Catholic 55, Carlynton 13 — Ray Holmes and Terrell Booth scored two touchdowns each as Serra Catholic (3-2, 1-1) defeated Carlynton (2-3, 1-2) in the Three Rivers Conference.

South Allegheny 34, Fort Cherry 7 — In the Three Rivers Conference, South Allegheny (3-2, 2-1) took a 27-0 halftime lead on way to its win against Fort Cherry (0-5, 0-4).

Brentwood 34, Frazier 0 — In nonconference play, Brentwood improved to 4-1 by shutting out Frazier (0-5).

Neshannock 14, Shady Side Academy 6 — Braden Gennock ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns as Neshannock (4-1) defeated Shady Side Academy (3-1) in nonconference play. Mason Tomlin scored on a 1-yard run for Shady Side Academy’s only touchdown.

New Brighton 28, Seton LaSalle 17 — New Brighton (4-1) defeated Seton LaSalle (0-4) in a nonconference matchup.

Washington 46, California 20 — Zack Swartz threw for 160 yards and ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 1 Washington (5-0) to a nonconference win against California (3-2). Cochise Ryan ran for two touchdowns in the loss.