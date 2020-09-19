WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 1 Beaver Falls runs past Laurel

By:

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:24 AM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Fullback Tyler Jones (front) and running back Shileak Livingston prepare to run a play during a practice at Beaver Falls High School.

Josh Hough ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Shileak Livingstone added 103 rushing yards and two TDs as top-ranked Beaver Falls stayed unbeaten with a 29-14 victory over Laurel (1-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference on Friday night.

Michael Pasquarello and Luke McCoy scored touchdowns for Laurel.

Chartiers-Houston 21, Beth-Center 6 — In the Century Conference, Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-0) picked up its first win by defeating Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1).

Washington 55, Waynesburg 0 — Davoun Fuse threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Washington (1-1, 1-1) blanked Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2) in the Century Conference. Tashawn Levy added touchdowns on a 30-yard run and a 57-yard punt return.

Freedom 21, Riverside 0 — Cole Beck threw for 235 yards and three fourth quarter touchdowns — all to Reiker Welling — as Freedom (1-1, 1-1) shut out Riverside (0-2, 0-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Welling caught five passes for 161 yards.

New Brighton 6, Ellwood City 0 — Nya Greene rushed for 147 yards and the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter as No. 4 New Brighton (2-0, 2-0) slipped past Ellwood City (0-2, 0-2) in the Midwestern Conference.

South Side 24, Carlynton 8 — Ryan Navarra rushed for two touchdowns as South Side (1-1, 1-1) beat Carlynton (1-1, 1-1) in the Three Rivers Conference. South Side recorded safeties in the first and third quarters.

Keystone Oaks 44, Steel Valley 36 — Logan Shrubb threw for 226 yards and ran for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 4 Keystone Oaks (2-0) to the win at Class 2A Steel Valley (0-1). NiJhay Burt rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns for Steel Valley.

Ligonier Valley 35, Frazier 19 — Haden Sierocky and Grant Dowden scored two touchdowns each as Ligonier Valley (1-1) defeated Frazier (1-1) in nonconference play. Brayden Boggs threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns for Frazier.

Serra Catholic 50, Seton LaSalle 25 — Serra Catholic (1-0) doubled-up Seton La Salle (0-2) in nonconference play.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Beth-Center, Carlynton, Chartiers-Houston, Ellwood City, Frazier, Freedom, Keystone Oaks, Laurel, Ligonier Valley, New Brighton, Riverside, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, South Side, Steel Valley, Washington, Waynesburg