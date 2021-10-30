WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 3 Washington rallies past McGuffey in final seconds

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Wash High’s Davoun Fuse during practice Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Washington High Stadium Football Stadium.

Davoun Fuse threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 3 Washington won the Class 2A Century Conference title with a 41-34 triumph over McGuffey (5-5, 4-2) on Friday night.

After McGuffey’s Kyle Brookman scored on a 2-yard run with 20 seconds left, Fuse found Zavian Willis for a 29-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining to seal the win for the Little Prexies (9-0, 6-0).

Beth-Center 32, Waynesburg Central 22 — Dominick Revi threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Beth-Center (2-6, 2-3) beat Waynesburg Central (2-7, 1-5) in the Century Conference to claim a playoff berth.

Charleroi 33, Frazier 6 — Brendan Harps threw for 169 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD as Charleroi (2-7, 2-4) beat Frazier (0-9, 0-5) in a Century Conference contest. Brayden Boggs threw for 119 yards for Frazier.

Beaver Falls 58, Riverside 0 — Jaren Brickner threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (6-3, 6-1) to the Midwestern Conference victory over Riverside (1-8, 1-6). Mekhi Clark caught four passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns for Beaver Falls, which amassed 620 yards of offense.

Laurel 35, Neshannock 6 — In the Midwestern Conference, Kobe DeRosa and Luke McCoy ran for two touchdowns each as No. 4 Laurel (10-0, 7-0) defeated Neshannock (7-3, 4-3). Laurel scored all its points in the first half.

Mohawk 33, Ellwood City 7 — Marc Conti caught two passes for 101 yards and a 73-yard touchdown and scored on runs of 4 and 11 yards to lead playoff-bound Mohawk (5-5, 4-3) to the Midwestern Conference win against Ellwood City (0-8, 0-7). John Voss threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns for Mohawk.

New Brighton 20, Freedom 8 — In the Midwestern Conference, Gary Pugh threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns as New Brighton (4-6, 3-4) clinched a playoff berth by defeating Freedom (4-6, 3-4).

Sto-Rox 41, Carlynton 0 — Jaymar Pearson and Amere Hibler each ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns as top-ranked Sto-Rox (10-0, 5-0) locked up the Three Rivers Conference title by shutting out Carlynton (2-8, 1-4).

