WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 4 Laurel stays undefeated with win over New Brighton

By:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel running back Luke McCoy works out during practice on Aug. 4, 2021.

Luke McCoy ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 47-yard scoring pass as No. 4 Laurel scored a 42-7 victory over New Brighton (2-5, 1-3) in the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night.

Laurel (7-0, 4-0) limited New Brighton to 98 yards and six first downs.

Beth-Center 39, Charleroi 22 — Alston Csutoras ran 18 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns to lead Beth-Center (1-5, 1-2) to a Class 2A Century Conference win. Ethan Varesko ran 16 times for 128 yards and Dominick Revi hit on 8 of 13 passes for 133 yards and a score.

For Charleroi (1-5, 1-3), Brendan Harps was 14 for 30 for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Brennen Shannon. Nikko Pellegrini ran 11 times for 103 yards.

Chartiers-Houston 34, Frazier 7 — In the Century Conference, Jordan Irson ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns as Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 3-1) beat Frazier (0-7, 0-3).

McGuffey 55, Waynesburg Central 22 — Jeremiah Johnson and Logan Carlisle ran for two touchdowns each as McGuffey (4-3, 3-0) defeated Waynesburg Central (2-5, 1-3) in Century Conference play.

Beaver Falls 41, Mohawk 7 — Isaiah Aeschbacher caught two touchdown passes from Jaren Brickner as Beaver Falls (3-3, 3-1) beat Mohawk (4-3, 3-1) in the Midwestern Conference. Brickner finished with three touchdown passes.

Freedom 35, Ellwood City 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Carter Slowinski threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Freedom (3-4, 2-2) shut out Ellwood City (0-5, 0-4).

Neshannock 45, Riverside 0 — Neshannock (6-1, 3-1) scored over 40 points for the fifth time this season by defeating Riverside (0-6, 0-4) in Midwestern Conference play.

South Side 49, Carlynton 14 — In Three Rivers Conference play, Brooks Almashy and Ryan Navarra each returned interceptions for touchdowns as South Side (4-3, 1-1) defeated Carlynton (2-5, 1-1). Almashy threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns, both to Parker Statler. Shawn Curry ran for 187 yards and both Carlynton touchdowns.

