WPIAL Class 3A roundup: North Catholic finishes unbeaten in Allegheny Seven

By:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:23 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic quarterback Joey Prentice throws a pass during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Cranberry.

Joey Prentice threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as No. 2 North Catholic clinched the Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference title with a 67-13 win over Derry (0-9, 0-5) on Friday night.

Liam Straub returned the opening kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass, and teammate Kyle Tipinski scored on two receptions and a run for North Catholic (10-0, 6-0), which scored 54 points in the first half.

Collin Barkley scored on a 27-yard fumble return, and Jay Siket added a 1-yard TD run for Derry.

Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 8 — Zion White threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (8-2, 6-0) defeated Yough (1-9, 1-5) to win the Interstate Conference. Zach Boyd caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt 75 yards for another score for Elizabeth Forward, which won its seventh consecutive game.

Avonworth 40, Quaker Valley 0 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Ian Syam ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 4 Avonworth (8-2, 4-1) to victory over Quaker Valley (2-8, 1-4). Nate Harper threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Central Valley 47, Hopewell 6 — Rylan Jeter intercepted two passes, including one for a 62-yard touchdown return, as No. 1 Central Valley (10-0, 5-0) downed Hopewell (0-9, 0-5) in Northwestern 6 Conference play.

Keystone Oaks 27, Ambridge 7 — Kevin Drew rushed for 133 yards as Keystone Oaks (5-5, 3-2) clinched third place in the Northwestern Six Conference with its win against Ambridge (2-8, 2-3). Shawn Reick added 117 rushing yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks, which won its final three games.

Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Central Valley, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Yough