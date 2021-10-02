WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Rocco leads Serra Catholic past Shady Side Academy

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 12:09 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic quarterback Max Rocco looks on at practice.

Max Rocco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Serra Catholic to a 39-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (3-3, 0-1) in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

Amire Spencer caught seven passes for 131 yards while teammate Terrell Booth caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (7-0, 1-0). Machai Dutreiulle added 197 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Max Wickland threw for 136 yards for Shady Side Academy.

Apollo-Ridge 41, Summit Academy 22 — Nick Curci had 117 rushing yards and a touchdown and added a 48-yard scoring reception from Karter Schrock as Apollo-Ridge (2-3, 1-0) beat Summit Academy (0-6, 0-1) in Allegheny Conference play. Schrock threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more TDs.

Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 0 — Lane Camden ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead Chartiers-Houston (4-1, 2-1) to the Century Conference win against Charleroi (1-4, 1-2). Terry Fetsko added 145 passing yards for the Buccaneers.

Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7 — In Century Conference play, Breydon Woods and Jacob Stephenson ran for two touchdowns each as Waynesburg Central (2-4, 1-2) beat Frazier (0-6, 0-2).

Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 19 — Jaren Brickner threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns as Beaver Falls (2-3, 2-1) beat New Brighton (2-4, 1-2) in Midwestern Conference play. Trey Singleton caught four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for Beaver Falls, which amassed 483 yards of offense.

Mohawk 37, Riverside 0 — Marc Conti caught five passes from J.C. Voss for 109 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a 55-yard score as Mohawk (4-2, 3-0) blanked Riverside (0-5, 0-3) in the Midwestern Conference. Voss threw for 193 yards.

Neshannock 58, Ellwood City 14 — Johnny Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Neshannock (5-1, 2-1) to the Midwestern Conference win at Ellwood City (0-4, 0-3).

Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0 — Devonte Dean scored the game’s only points on a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as Carlynton (2-4, 1-0) shut out Brentwood (1-5, 0-1) in Three Rivers Conference play. Shawn Curry paced Carlynton’s offense with 109 rushing yards while Jase Keib threw for 142 yards for Brentwood.

Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6 — Jaymont Green-Miller caught three passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns as top-ranked Sto-Rox (6-0, 1-0) downed South Side (3-3, 0-1) in Three Rivers Conference play. Josh Jenkins threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Western Beaver 19, Seton LaSalle 13 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Western Beaver (5-1, 1-0) won its fifth straight by beating Seton LaSalle (1-5, 0-1).

Linsly School (W.Va.) 26, McGuffey 21 — Luca DiLorenzo threw for 137 yards and a touchdown as Linsly School (W.Va) (4-2) overcame a 21-0 deficit to defeat McGuffey (3-3). Philip McCuen ran for 83 yards for McGuffey while teammate Eric Donnelly rushed for two touchdowns.

