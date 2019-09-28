WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Swartz guides No. 1 Washington to victory

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 12:18 AM

Submitted Washington quarterback Zack Swartz returns for the 2019 season.

Zack Swartz completed 9 of 10 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD as top-ranked Washington downed Frazier, 64-7, in a Class 2A Century Conference football game Friday night.

Washington (6-0, 3-0), which scored 35 points in the second quarter on way to a 49-0 halftime lead, limited Frazier (0-6, 0-4) to 80 yards of offense and four first downs.

Charleroi 27, Beth-Center 8 — In the Century Conference, Brayden Mihalcin ran for 109 yards as Charleroi (4-1, 3-1) defeated Beth-Center (0-6, 0-5). Andrew Bower threw for 149 yards in the loss.

Avonworth 53, Summit Academy 22 — No. 5 Avonworth (6-0, 4-0) downed Summit Academy (0-6, 0-3) in Allegheny Conference play.

New Brighton 31, Neshannock 18 — New Brighton (5-1, 3-0) beat Neshannock (4-2, 3-1) in a Midwestern Conference matchup.

Shenango 20, Mohawk 10 — Tino Campoli threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead Shenango (4-2, 2-2) over Mohawk (0-6, 0-5) in Midwestern Conference play. Jason Kraner caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Reis Watkins added 105 rushing yards and a TD.

Western Beaver 19, Ellwood City 0 — In the Midwestern Conference, Thaddeus Gray ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns as Western Beaver (4-2, 2-2) shut out Ellwood City (0-6, 0-4).

Seton LaSalle 14, Fort Cherry 0 — Gabe Finale ran for 113 yards and a touchdown to lead Seton LaSalle (1-4, 1-3) to the Three Rivers Conference shutout at Fort Cherry (0-6, 0-5). Alex Shaughnessy scored Seton LaSalle’s other touchdown on an 82-yard interception return.

Freedom 14, Valley 10 — Cole Beck threw for 109 yards and ran for a touchdown as Class 2A No. 4 Freedom (6-0) slipped past Valley (1-5) in nonconference play. Justin Hooper rushed for 122 yards and a 65-yard touchdown for Valley.

East Allegheny 53, Carmichaels 22 — J.D. DiNampoli threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns to lead East Allegheny (4-2) to the nonconference win at Carmichaels (1-4). Kiyon Delts caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Riverside 57, Carlynton 32 — Hunter Nulph ran for 299 yards and touchdowns of 60 and 71 yards to lead Riverside (3-2) to the nonconference win against Carlynton (2-4). Ben Hughes added 107 passing yards and two touchdowns for Riverside, which amassed 550 yards of offense. Dallas Paolino ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns to pace Carlynton’s offense, which picked up 390 yards.

Steel Valley 41, South Allegheny 7 — Nyzair Bart ran for 340 yards and three touchdowns and added a receiving TD to lead Steel Valley (2-3) over South Allegheny (3-3) in nonconference play. Ronell Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in the win.

