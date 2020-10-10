WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Thad Gray leads Western Beaver past Brentwood

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 12:23 AM

Thad Gray ran for the game’s first three touchdowns as Western Beaver earned a 35-22 victory over Brentwood (3-2, 2-1) to stay atop the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference on Friday night.

Gray finished with 73 rushing yards for Western Beaver (4-0, 3-0).

Jase Keib paced Brentwood’s offense with 164 passing yards and one touchdown.

Charleroi 24, Beth-Center 0 — Brendan Harps threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns and added two rushing TDs as Charleroi (2-3, 2-3) shut out Beth-Center (1-4, 1-3) in the Century Conference.

Frazier 7, Chartiers-Houston 6 — Kenny Fine ran for 129 yards and a third-quarter touchdown as Frazier (3-2, 3-1) edged Chartiers- Houston (2-3, 2-2) in Century Conference play. Jimmy Sadler scored Chartiers-Houston’s touchdown in the first quarter on a 50-yard punt return.

McGuffey 54, Waynesburg 8 — In the Century Conference, No. 2 McGuffey (4-1, 4-0) scored 41 points in the first quarter on the way to defeating Waynesburg (0-5, 0-5). Kyle Brookman ran for two touchdowns while Jared Johnson rushed for one TD and returned an interception 100 yards for another.

It was career win No. 200 for coach Ed Dalton.

Beaver Falls 49, Mohawk 14 — Josh Hough ran six times for 205 yards and touchdowns of 76, 71 and 42 yards to lead top-ranked Beaver Falls (5-0, 5-0) to the Midwestern Conference win at Mohawk (1-4, 1-4). Shileak Livingston added 76 rushing yards and three touchdowns. John Voss threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for another TD for Mohawk.

Laurel 27, New Brighton 25 — Luke McCoy ran for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead Laurel (3-2, 3-2) over New Brighton (3-2, 3-2) in the Midwestern Conference. Gabe Haddox threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns for New Brighton.

Neshannock 26, Riverside 8 — In the Midwestern Conference, Neshannock (4-1, 4-1) picked up its fourth consecutive win be defeating Riverside (1-4, 1-4).

Sto-Rox 56, Seton LaSalle 14 — Sto-Rox (4-1, 4-1) scored 31 second-half points in its Three Rivers Conference win at Seton LaSalle (0-5, 0-3). Zay Davis scored twice for the Vikings.

Carlynton 44, Carrick 8 — Bryan Lee ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 20-yard interception return as Carlynton (2-3) beat Carrick (0-3) in nonconference play. Carlynton led at halftime, 42-0.

Union-Rimersburg-ACV 21, South Side 14 — Caden Rainey scored his second touchdown of the game on a 64-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Union-Rimersburg beat South Side (1-4) in nonconference play. Donald Jodikinos ran for both South Side touchdowns.

