WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Washington tops McGuffey in battle of the Century

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:45 AM

Submitted Washington quarterback Zack Swartz

Zack Swartz threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Jackson as No. 1 Washington clinched the Class 2A Century Conference title by defeating No. 4 McGuffey, 36-14, on Friday night.

Jackson caught five passes for 105 yards for the Little Prexies (10-0, 7-0).

C.J. Cole threw two touchdown passes for McGuffey (8-2, 6-1), which clinched second place in the conference.

Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 7 — In the Allegheny Conference, Jax Miller ran for 121 yards and the game’s first three touchdowns as No. 3 Avonworth (10-0, 6-0) beat Shady Side Academy (5-4, 3-3). Park Penrod threw for 139 yards and a touchdown for Avonworth.

East Allegheny 26, Valley 14 — John DiNapoli threw for 165 yards and a touchdown as East Allegheny (7-3, 4-2) clinched third place in the Allegheny Conference with its win at Valley (1-9, 0-6).

Frazier 19, Beth-Center 18 — Brayden Boggs threw for 107 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter as Frazier (3-7, 2-5) beat Beth-Center (1-9, 0-7) in the Century Conference. Devin Dingle ran for 140 yards and a touchdown for Beth-Center, which led at halftime, 12-0.

Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0 — Carmichaels (4-5, 3-4) picked up its third straight win by shutting out Brownsville (2-8, 1-6) in the Century Conference.

Neshannock 13, Shenango 7 — Braden Gennock ran for 119 yards and one touchdown as playoff-bound Neshannock (8-2, 6-1) beat Shenango (6-4, 3-4) in the Midwestern Conference. Tristan Tuck added two 27-yard field goals in the win.

New Brighton 42, Riverside 34 — Jackson Hall passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns and Nya Greene rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown to help New Brighton clinch a playoff spot in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. The Lions (7-3, 5-2) finished third and the Panthers (6-3, 4-3) fourth.

Hall found Jake Francona with touchdown passes of 32 and 53 yards in the first half and Greene on a 17 yard score. Greene broke the game open with an 80-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Hunter Nulph had 149 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns for Riverside and Ben Hughes was 15 for 23 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14 — Jake Lounder threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Three Rivers Conference champion No. 2 Burgettstown (9-0, 7-0) eliminated South Allegheny (4-6, 3-4) from playoff competition. Antonio Epps ran for 259 yards and both South Allegheny touchdowns.

Carlynton 27, Seton LaSalle 12 — In the Three Rivers Conference, Dallas Paolino rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns as Carlynton (3-7, 2-5) closed out its season by defeating Seton LaSalle (2-7, 2-5).

Serra Catholic 42, Fort Cherry 7 — Ray Holmes scored on a 7-yard run and a 28-yard fumble recovery as Serra Catholic (6-4, 4-3) clinched fourth place in the Three Rivers Conference by beating Fort Cherry (0-10, 0-7).

Charleroi 43, Apollo-Ridge 33 — Alex Conrad completed 10 of 12 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown and ran for two more TDs and Charleroi (7-2) beat Apollo-Ridge (7-3) in nonconference play. Logan Harmon rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns for Apollo-Ridge.

Brentwood 41, Ellwood City 0 — John Milcic threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 128 yards and a 37-yard score to lead Class 2A No 5. Brentwood (8-2) to a nonconference win against Ellwood City (0-10).

Mohawk 27, Summit Academy 16 — In nonconference play, Mohawk (2-8) defeated visited visiting Summit Academy (1-9).

South Side 23, Steel Valley 22 — South Side (5-5) slipped past Steel Valley (4-5) to pick up the nonconference victory.

