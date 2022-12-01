WPIAL Class 2A wrestlers to watch in 2022-23

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 4:53 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Rune Lawrence takes down Jake Jones of Saucon Valley at 172 pounds during last year’s PIAA tournament.

WPIAL Class 2A wrestlers to watch:

Rune Lawrence, Frazier

The junior (67-4) earned his second WPIAL and PIAA titles at 172 pounds last year. He was 37-3 as a sophomore and has 40 career pins. His brother Thayne was a PIAA two-time champion.

Grant MacKay, Laurel

The senior (119-18) was the WPIAL champion at 160 pounds and PIAA runner-up. He was a PIAA champion in 2021 and is a two-time WPIAL champion. He was 40-3 in 2021. He is a Pitt commit.

Cooper Hornack, Burrell

The junior (73-13) was the WPIAL runner-up and fourth-place finisher in the PIAA tournament at 120 pounds in 2022. He was a WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up at 106 in 2021. He compiled a 42-10 record a year ago.

Chris Vargo, Bentworth

The junior (50-6) captured his second WPIAL championship at 120 pounds in 2022, and he placed fifth in the state. He finished third in the PIAA state tournament in 2021.

Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown

The junior (64-13) claimed his first WPIAL title at 106 pounds in 2022. He placed fifth in the PIAA tournament. He finished third in the WPIAL as a freshman.

Others to watch

Nico Fanella, Indiana

The sophomore (32-3) had a great season in Class 3A, where he placed second in the WPIAL at 106 pounds in 2022.

Kole Doppelheuer, Belle Vernon

The sophomore (32-8) drops to Class 2A after a solid season in Class 3A. He finished fifth in the WPIAL at 138 pounds as a freshman.

Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley

The junior (68-16) qualified for the PIAA tournament for the second consecutive season after placing fourth in the WPIAL at 113. He placed eighth in the PIAA tournament.

Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant

The junior (71-27) was the WPIAL 132-pound champion as a freshman. He placed third his sophomore season and is a two-time PIAA qualifier.

Tyler Berish, Beth-Center

The senior (96-23) is a two-time PIAA qualifier. He placed eighth at 152 pounds a year ago. He was a WPIAL runner-up in 2022 and a two-time third-place finisher in 2020 and 2021. He is committed to VMI.

Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan

The junior (44-8) was a WPIAL runner-up at 145 in 2022 and a PIAA qualifier. He was 11-1 as a freshman.

Key an eye on

James Standish, Albert Gallatin; Luke Hollywood, Avonworth; Vitali Daniels, Bentworth; Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center; Gaven Suica, Burgettstown; Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown; Rudy Brown, Burgettstown; Joseph Baronick Burgettstown; Niko Ferra, Burrell; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley; Dylan Kim, Derry; Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward; Braeden Welsh, Fort Cherry; Ryan Celaschi, Frazier; Tyler Clark, Frazier; Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem; Aiden Burford, Highlands; Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell; Carter Putt, Indiana; Peter Chacon, Montour; Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant; Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant; Logan Richey, Quaker Valley; Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley; Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley; Tristan Ice, Southmoreland; Charles Perkins, Valley, Seth Burns, West Greene

