WPIAL Class 2A wrestling preview: Burgettstown takes preseason favorite role
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 4:48 PM
For the first time in 15 years, Burrell isn’t necessarily the wrestling team to beat in WPIAL Class 2A.
That honor goes 2022 third-place finisher Burgettstown.
The Blue Devils are the pick because they return 10 starters, including five PIAA qualifiers, from a squad that finished 15-3.
Two of the five state qualifiers — junior Parker Sentipal (106 pounds) and junior Gaven Suica (126) — earned medals. Sentipal paced fifth and Suica was eighth.
The other state qualifiers were senior Joey Sentipal (132), junior Rudy Brown (138) and junior Joseph Baronick (215).
Don’t count out Burrell or Quaker Valley. Both teams return numerous starters and are quite capable of knocking off Burgettstown if the Blue Devils slip up.
Other WPIAL Class 2A teams to watch
No. 2 – Burrell (12-1) lost to Quaker Valley in the WPIAL semifinals in 2022. The Bucs return 11 starters. They are led by PIAA qualifiers Cooper Hornack (120) and senior Niko Ferra (132). Others Bucs who could have big seasons include sophomore Calio Zanello (113), sophomore Isaac Lacinski 138) and Nico Zanella (172).
No. 3 – Quaker Valley (17-5) captured its first WPIAL title in 2022, defeating Burrell in a close match. The Quakers return nine starters including PIAA eighth-place winners Jack Kazalas (113) and Logan Richey (120). The Quakers must replace four key starters.
No. 4 – Mt. Pleasant (14-6) returns seven starters, including PIAA qualifier Jamison Poklembo. The junior has been in the blood round the past two seasons in Hershey. The Vikings are counting on Joe Longhi (120), Sean Cain (126) and Greg Shaulis (132) to have big seasons. Dylan Pitzer (215) is a freshman to watch.
No. 5 – Highlands (14-2) drops from Class 3A and with nine starters returning, the Golden Rams could become instant contenders. They are led by sophomores Aiden Burford (126) and Brayden White (132).
Keep an eye on
Albert Gallatin, Beth-Center, Derry, Frazier, Hampton, Indiana, Laurel, Montour, Southmoreland and West Greene
What’s new?
• Albert Gallatin, Beaver, Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Hampton, Highlands and Indiana dropped from Class 3A to 2A.
• Chartiers-Houston asked the WPIAL not to give them a dual meet schedule.
• There are new weight classes. They are: 107, 114, 121, 127, 133, 139, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285. The difference was adding a pound to the first six weight classes.
Alignment
Section 1: Bentworth, Beth-Center, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Jefferson Morgan, McGuffey, Washington and West Greene.
Section 2: Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.
Section 3: Avonworth, Carlynton, Keystone Oaks, Montour, Quaker Valley, South Allegheny and South Park.
Section 4: Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Freedom, Hopewell and South Side Beaver.
Section 5: Ellwood City, Hampton, Highlands, Knoch, Laurel, North Catholic and Summit Academy.
Section 6: Burrell, Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Ligonier Valley, Riverview and Valley.
Important dates
Dec. 2: First competition date
Dec. 25: Two-pound growth allowance
Jan. 30: WPIAL Team Tournament begins
Feb. 4: WPIAL Team Tournament finals
Feb. 6: PIAA Team Tournament preliminary round
Feb. 9-11: PIAA Team Tournament, Hershey
Feb. 18: WPIAL Class 2A section tournaments: Sections 1-2 at Burgettstown; Section 3-4 at Keystone Oaks; Sections 5-6 at Greensburg Salem
Feb. 24-25: WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships at Chartiers Valley
Feb. 25: WPIAL Class 3A section tournaments: Sections 1-2 at North Allegheny; Sections 3-4 at Norwin; Sections 5-6 at South Fayette
March 3-4: WPIAL Class 3A Individual Championships at Canon-McMillan
March 3-4: PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional at Altoona
March 9-11: PIAA Individual Championships at Hershey
Important tournaments
Dec. 2-3: Chartiers-Houston Invitational, Houston; Eastern Area Invitational, Gateway; Hickory Invitational, Hickory; Top Hat Tournament, Williamsport
Dec. 9-10: Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament, Ohio
Dec. 16-17: King of the Mountain, Lock Haven; Panther Holiday Classic, Mount Aloysius College, Ebensburg
Dec. 27-28: Southmoreland Holiday Classic, Alverton
Dec. 28-29: Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic, West Mifflin
Dec. 29-30: Powerade Tournament, Canon-McMillan
Jan. 6-7: Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Tournament, Greensburg Salem; TRICADA, Canon-McMillan; Ed Driscoll MAC Tournament (Jan. 7), Freedom
Jan. 13-14: Burgettstown Invitational, Burgettstown; Mid-Winter Mayhem, IUP
Jan. 20-21: Allegheny County Championship, Fox Chapel
Jan. 27-28: Thomas Chevrolet Tournament, Bedford
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
