WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship breakdown: Moon vs. Ambridge
By:
Friday, November 4, 2022 | 12:01 PM
WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship
No. 1 Moon (19-0-1) vs. No. 11 Ambridge (14-6-1)
3:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium
Video livestream: TribHSSN.triblive.com
Playoff path: Moon defeated No. 17 Ringgold, 6-1, No. 8 Bethel Park, 6-0, and No. 13 Montour, 2-0. Ambridge defeated No. 6 Hampton, 3-0, No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, 7-1, and No. 2 Plum, 2-1 in overtime.
WPIAL titles: Moon 5 (2003, 1990, 1986, 1985, 1983). Ambridge 0
Coaches: Moon: Earl Pannebaker. Ambridge: Ben Fiore
Players to watch: Moon: Ryan Kopay. Ambridge: Will Gruca
Corner kicks: After losing 3-2 to eventual WPIAL champ Quaker Valley in the Class 2A semifinals last year, Ambridge was bumped up to Class 3A this season. That didn’t bother the Bridgers, who opened the playoffs by knocking off the defending 3A champs from Hampton. JJ Simms scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Plum in the semifinals. He has 16 for the season. Will Gruca, who has 24 goals this season, was named all-state. … The Tigers have ripped through their schedule this season, going 14-0 in Section 2-3A, including a 5-2 win and a 5-0 win over Ambridge. The only blemish on their record was a scoreless draw with North Allegheny in the season opener in the Pine-Richland tournament. Moon has outscored its opponents 76-6 this season. In a 2-0 win over Montour in the semifinals, the Tigers got goals from Jacob Puhalla and all-state selection Ryan Kopay, an Akron recruit.
More High School Soccer Boys• WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer championship breakdown: Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland
• High school roundup for Nov. 3, 2022: North Catholic girls soccer earns PIAA bid
• Freshman connection leads Deer Lakes to WPIAL Class 2A soccer championship
• WPIAL Class A boys soccer championship breakdown: Charleroi vs. Winchester Thurston
• High school roundup for Nov. 2, 2022: Quaker Valley tops South Park, moves on to states