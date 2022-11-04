WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship breakdown: Moon vs. Ambridge

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Christopher Brancato eyes up the ball against South Fayette on Sept. 8.

WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship

No. 1 Moon (19-0-1) vs. No. 11 Ambridge (14-6-1)

3:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium

Video livestream: TribHSSN.triblive.com

Playoff path: Moon defeated No. 17 Ringgold, 6-1, No. 8 Bethel Park, 6-0, and No. 13 Montour, 2-0. Ambridge defeated No. 6 Hampton, 3-0, No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, 7-1, and No. 2 Plum, 2-1 in overtime.

WPIAL titles: Moon 5 (2003, 1990, 1986, 1985, 1983). Ambridge 0

Coaches: Moon: Earl Pannebaker. Ambridge: Ben Fiore

Players to watch: Moon: Ryan Kopay. Ambridge: Will Gruca

Corner kicks: After losing 3-2 to eventual WPIAL champ Quaker Valley in the Class 2A semifinals last year, Ambridge was bumped up to Class 3A this season. That didn’t bother the Bridgers, who opened the playoffs by knocking off the defending 3A champs from Hampton. JJ Simms scored both goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Plum in the semifinals. He has 16 for the season. Will Gruca, who has 24 goals this season, was named all-state. … The Tigers have ripped through their schedule this season, going 14-0 in Section 2-3A, including a 5-2 win and a 5-0 win over Ambridge. The only blemish on their record was a scoreless draw with North Allegheny in the season opener in the Pine-Richland tournament. Moon has outscored its opponents 76-6 this season. In a 2-0 win over Montour in the semifinals, the Tigers got goals from Jacob Puhalla and all-state selection Ryan Kopay, an Akron recruit.

