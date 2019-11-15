WPIAL Class 3A football finals primer: Central Valley vs. Aliquippa

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 6:51 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Aliquippa’s Antonio Quinn runs against Clairton’s Isaiah Berry (left) and Jonte Sanders (12) on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Derry’s Justin Huss works to pull down Central Valley’s Michael Barbuto during the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at North Allegheny. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 3A championship

No. 1 Central Valley (11-1) vs. No. 2 Aliquippa (11-1)

2 p.m. Saturday, Heinz Field

On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com; 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM, 92.1 FM

Coaches: Mark Lyons, Central Valley; Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

Winner plays: No one. The winner gets a bye in the PIAA quarterfinals Nov. 22-23. They will play the winner of Sharon (8-3)/Grove City (9-2) vs. Bald Eagle Area (9-3)/Bedford (10-2) in the semifinals Nov. 29-30.

WPIAL titles: Central Valley 2 (2010, ‘14); Aliquippa 17 (1952, ’55, ’64, ‘84, ’85, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’91, ’96, 2000, ’03, ’08, ’11, ’12, ’15, ‘18)

Central Valley

Player to watch

Ameer Dudley

Junior, 6-1, 180, QB/DB

A dual-threat quarterback, Dudley has thrown for 1,647 yards and 20 touchdowns while also running for 420 yards and nine scores.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Ameer Dudley, 80-134, 1,647 yards, 20 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing: Jaylen Guy, 147-1,049 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: Jawon Hall, 22-578 yards, 11 TDs; Michael Barbuto, 16-294 yards, 3 TDs

How they got here

Central Valley (11-1)

Coach: Mark Lyons

Regular season

32 at Blackhawk 15

55 Quaker Valley 0

21 at Beaver Falls 6

35 at North Catholic 14

56 Keystone Oaks 6

42 at Waynesburg 6

3 Thomas Jefferson 28

63 at Hopewell 28

48 South Park 13

45 at Aliquippa 6

WPIAL playoffs

42 Mt. Pleasant 6

42 Derry 7

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 3, Ameer Dudley, 6-1, 170, jr.

RB, 2, Jaylen Guy, 6-1, 175, sr.

TE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-3, 235, jr.

LT, 53, Jakob Wilson, 6-5, 295, sr.

LG, 50, Sean FitzSimmons, 6-3, 275, so.

C, 52, Josh Campbell, 5-11, 218, jr.

RG, 51, Reed FitzSimmons, 6-0, 215, sr.

RT, 76, Ricky Foerster, 6-5, 270, sr.

WR, 8, Jawon Hall, 6-0, 165, sr.

WR, 21, Mike Barbuto, 6-1, 170, sr.

WR, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 150, jr.

K, 19, Ethan Ott, 6-0, 145, sr.

Defense

DE, 50, Sean FitzSimmons, 6-3, 275, so.

DE, 44, Justin Pyle-Thompson, 6-3, 235, jr.

NG, 55, Mike Yankello, 5-10, 245, sr.

OLB, 11, Amarian Saunders, 5-11, 160, jr.

SS, 6, Matt Merritt, 6-0, 175, so.

LB, 51, Reed FitzSimmons, 6-0, 215, sr.

LB, 80, Jack Bible, 6-0, 205, so.

CB, 1, Myles Walker, 5-10, 150, jr.

CB, 21, Mike Barbuto, 6-1, 170, sr.

Rover, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 155, so.

FS, 25, Stephon Hall, 6-1, 165, jr.

P, 4, Bryce Wilson, 5-9, 155, so.

Notable

Central Valley is playing in its fifth championship game since its formation in 2010. The Warriors have won two titles. … They defeated Aliquippa, 45-6, in an eye-opening Tri-County West Conference game in Week 9. … Central Valley was well-represented on the first-team all-conference team — Jawon Hall at wide receiver, Jake Wilson at tackle, Reed FitzSimmons at guard, Josh Campbell at center, Jaylen Guy at running back, Myles Walker as an athlete, Justin Thompson at defensive end, Sean FitzSimmons at defensive tackle, Mike Barbuto at defensive back and Ethan Ott at kicker. … Lyons was named the conference coach of the year.

Aliquippa

Player to watch

Antonio Quinn

Senior, 5-9, 190, RB/SS

The talented tailback has rushed for 1,188 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the Quips into a 12th straight trip to the WPIAL championship game.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Vaughn Morris, 54-133, 1,109 yards, 18 TDs, 12 INTs

Rushing: Antonio Quinn, 135-1,188 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: Chinua Soloman, 18-476 yards, 10 TDs; Cyair Clark, 12-284 yards, 2 TDs

How they got here

Aliquippa (11-1)

Coach: Mike Warfield

Regular season

35 at Clairton 14

60 Waynesburg 9

55 at Quaker Valley 0

27 at Montour 14

40 Beaver Falls 0

47 at Hopewell 9

67 Yough 0

29 South Park 0

55 at Keystone Oaks 7

6 Central Valley 45

WPIAL playoffs

27 Elizabeth Forward 7

21 South Park 7

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 6, Vaughn Morris, 5-7, 145, jr.

RB, 12, Antonio Quinn, 5-9, 190, sr.

TE, 18, Zuriah Fisher, 6-3, 235, sr.

T, 72, Elijah Mike, 6-1, 315, sr.

T, 74, Tarquin Green, 6-1, 305, sr.

G, 52, Neco Eberhadrt, 5-11, 260, fr.

G, 56, Jason McBride, 6-1, 295, fr.

C, 65, Elijah Lengyel, 5-9, 230, jr.

WR, 19, Cyair Clark, 5-8, 145, so.

WR, 5, Isaiah Towler, 5-10, 180, sr.

WR, 8, Dewayne Revis, 5-6, 135, sr.

K, 34, Daniel Elmore, 5-10, 205, jr.

Defense

CB, 8, Dewayne Revis, 5-6, 135, sr.

CB, 14, Avere Tucker, 5-7, 175, jr.

S, 9, Vernon Redd, 5-10, 165, jr.

S, 5, Isaiah Towler, 5-10, 180, sr.

LB, 18, Zuriah Fisher, 6-3, 235, sr.

LB, 11, Anthony Jackson, 6-1, 190, jr.

DE, 3, Karl McBride, 5-10, 205, jr.

DE, 23, Michael Dawkins, 6-2, 175, sr.

NG, 74, Tarquin Green, 6-1, 305, sr.

DT, 72, Elijah Mike, 6-1, 315, sr.

DT, 52, Neco Eberhadrt, 5-11, 260, fr.

P, 34, Daniel Elmore, 5-10, 205, jr.

Notable

Aliquippa is playing in the WPIAL finals for the 12th straight season. … The Quips have won a WPIAL-high 17 district championships. … Aliquippa captured WPIAL and PIAA championships last year with a 14-1 record. The lone loss came to Central Valley. … Aliquippa also was well-represented on the Tri-County West all-conference team. First-teamers include wide receiver Chinua Solomon, defensive tackle Elijah Mike, inside linebacker Zuriah Fisher, defensive back Isaiah Towler. Fisher was named the conference’s defensive MVP.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

