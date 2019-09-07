WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Central Valley topples Beaver Falls
By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:24 AM
Jaylen Guy ran for 75 yards and a 24-yard touchdown as No. 4 Central Valley scored a 21-6 victory over Beaver Falls (2-1, 1-1) in a Class 3A Tri-County West football game Friday night in Beaver County.
Ameer Dudley also ran for a touchdown, and Myles Walker caught a 9-yard TD pass for the Warriors (3-0, 2-0).
Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0 — Top-ranked Aliquippa (3-0, 2-0) scored 43 first-half points, including 29 in the second quarter, in its Tri-County West shutout at Quaker Valley (0-2, 0-2). Vaughn Morris threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns for the Quips.
Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0 — Logan Shrubb ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 117 yards and another TD as Keystone Oaks (3-0, 1-0) downed Hopewell (0-3, 0-1) in the Tri-County West. The Golden Eagles led 28-0 after the first quarter.
Deer Lakes 35, Uniontown 13 — In the Big East Conference, Deer Lakes (1-2, 1-1) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Uniontown (0-3, 0-2).
Derry 35, South Park 7 — In nonconference play, Justin Huss rushed for 227 yards and a 70-yard touchdown and caught three scoring passes from Paul Koontz as Class 3A No. 5 Derry (2-1) beat South Park (0-2). Rudy Mihoces ran for 138 yards in the loss.
Waynesburg 37, Ambridge 8 — Avery McConville and Trevor Stephenson scored two touchdowns each to lead Waynesburg (2-1) to a nonconference win against Ambridge (0-3).
Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley, South Park, Uniontown, Waynesburg
- Loading...