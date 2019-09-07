WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Central Valley topples Beaver Falls

By:

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:24 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Yough’s CJ Layne (29) brings down Mt. Pleasant’s Jacob Johnson (4) on Friday night, Sept. 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Jaylen Guy ran for 75 yards and a 24-yard touchdown as No. 4 Central Valley scored a 21-6 victory over Beaver Falls (2-1, 1-1) in a Class 3A Tri-County West football game Friday night in Beaver County.

Ameer Dudley also ran for a touchdown, and Myles Walker caught a 9-yard TD pass for the Warriors (3-0, 2-0).

Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0 — Top-ranked Aliquippa (3-0, 2-0) scored 43 first-half points, including 29 in the second quarter, in its Tri-County West shutout at Quaker Valley (0-2, 0-2). Vaughn Morris threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns for the Quips.

Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0 — Logan Shrubb ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 117 yards and another TD as Keystone Oaks (3-0, 1-0) downed Hopewell (0-3, 0-1) in the Tri-County West. The Golden Eagles led 28-0 after the first quarter.

Deer Lakes 35, Uniontown 13 — In the Big East Conference, Deer Lakes (1-2, 1-1) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Uniontown (0-3, 0-2).

Derry 35, South Park 7 — In nonconference play, Justin Huss rushed for 227 yards and a 70-yard touchdown and caught three scoring passes from Paul Koontz as Class 3A No. 5 Derry (2-1) beat South Park (0-2). Rudy Mihoces ran for 138 yards in the loss.

Waynesburg 37, Ambridge 8 — Avery McConville and Trevor Stephenson scored two touchdowns each to lead Waynesburg (2-1) to a nonconference win against Ambridge (0-3).

Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Quaker Valley, South Park, Uniontown, Waynesburg