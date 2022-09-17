WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jakub Pickett catches a pass on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium.

Jakub Pickett caught five passes for a school-record 163 yards and two touchdowns as Quaker Valley earned a 40-22 victory over Seton LaSalle (0-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night.

Troy Kozar threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs for Quaker Valley (1-2, 1-0).

Ty Tamborino tossed for 216 yards and a touchdown for Seton LaSalle.

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0 — In the Western Hills Conference, Luke Hilyard ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Avonworth (3-1, 1-0) downed Hopewell (1-3, 0-1). Nate Harper threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Beaver 25, South Park 7 — Isaac Tupi threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 Beaver (3-1, 1-0) to the Western Hills Conference win over South Park (1-3, 0-1).

East Allegheny 33, South Allegheny 14 — Lorenzo Fancher ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns as East Allegheny (3-1) beat South Allegheny (1-3) in nonconference play.

Mt. Pleasant 40, Valley 13 — Robbie Labuda ran for 203 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 125 yards and two scores, leading Mt. Pleasant (2-2) past Valley (0-4) in a nonconference matchup.

Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24 — Ty Keffer caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an 87-yard interception return to lead Southmoreland (2-2) to the nonconference win against Knoch (0-4). Codi Mullen threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns for Knoch.

West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0 — Shai Newby threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards and two TDs to lead Class 3A West Mifflin (1-3) to the win against Class 4A Ringgold (0-4). TyJier Williams caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

