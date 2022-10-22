WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Zion White works out on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Forward.

Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night.

Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (9-0, 4-0), who will play No. 3 Belle Vernon next week for the conference title.

Cody Rubrecht ran for a touchdown and also threw a TD pass to Christian Hostetler for Greensburg Salem.

East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21 — In the Allegheny 6 Conference, East Allegheny (7-2, 3-1) beat Knoch (0-9, 0-4) to claim a playoff berth.

Freeport 62, Valley 19 – Ben Lane ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as No. 4 Freeport (8-1, 4-0) won the Allegheny 6 Conference title by beating Valley (1-8, 0-4). Gavin Croney, Brady Stivenson and Parker Lucas caught TD passes, and Cyp Sellinger returned an interception 27 yards for a score for the Yellowjackets.

Zayaan Ferron caught a 29-yard TD strike from Lamontae Jones, and Dallas Price and Xavier Wilson added touchdown runs for Valley.

Avonworth 48, Seton LaSalle 7 — Nate Harper threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD as No. 2 Avonworth (8-1, 5-0) beat Seton LaSalle (0-9, 0-6) in a Western Hills Conference game. Andrew Kuban scored twice for Avonworth — on a 42-yard punt return and a 24-yard pass from Harper.

Beaver 48, Quaker Valley 9 — Seven different players scored touchdowns as Beaver (6-3, 3-2) defeated Quaker Valley (1-7, 1-4) in the Western Hills Conference. Isaac Pupi threw for two touchdowns for Beaver, which scored all its points in the first half.

West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15 — Shai Newby threw for 109 yards and a touchdown and ran for 135 yards and three TDs as No. 5 West Mifflin (5-4, 4-1) claimed a playoff berth by defeating Hopewell (3-6, 2-3) in Western Hills Conference play. DelRon White added 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Rich Fix contributed 126 yards on the ground and a TD.

