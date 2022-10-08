WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Joey Bellinotti takes a hand-off from Max Wickland during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Fox Chapel.

Darrin Haynes scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and Joey Bellinotti had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Shady Side Academy to a 30-12 victory over Knoch in a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference football game Friday night.

Carter Simko also scored on a 22-yard blocked punt return for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1).

Codi Mullen had a 46-yard TD run and Exzavier Johnson had a 17-yard touchdown catch for Knoch (0-7, 0-2).

Avonworth 29, Beaver 3 — Nate Harper threw for 155 and a touchdown and ran 28 yards for another score as No. 2 Avonworth (6-1, 4-0) defeated Beaver (4-3, 1-2) in Western Hills Conference play.

South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14 — Eric Doerue ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns to lead South Park (3-4, 2-2) to the Western Hills Conference win over Quaker Valley (1-5, 1-2). South Park led 44-0 at halftime. Jakub Pickett rushed for 111 yards and both Quaker Valley touchdowns.

West Mifflin 51, Seton LaSalle 0 — Shai Newby threw for 187 yards and four touchdowns to lead West Mifflin (3-4, 2-1) to the Western Hills Conference shutout at Seton LaSalle (0-7, 0-4). Ty’jeir Williams caught five passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

