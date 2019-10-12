WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Aliquippa blanks South Park

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ricky Hunter attempts to break the tackle of Burrell’s Trent Volochik during the second half at Burrell High School Friday, Oct 11, 2019.

Antonio Quinn ran for 156 yards and an 83-yard touchdown as top-ranked Aliquippa scored a 29-0 win over South Park (3-4, 3-2) in Class 3A Tri-County West Conference play Friday night.

Melvin Redd added 126 rushing yards, including touchdowns of 37 and 78 yards, on only six carries while Vaughn Morris threw for 155 yards and one TD for the Quips (8-0, 5-0).

North Catholic 56, Uniontown 14 — In the Big East Conference, No. 3 North Catholic (6-1, 6-0) won its fourth straight game by defeating Uniontown (0-8, 0-6).

Beaver Falls 34, Waynesburg 14 — In Tri-County West play, Josh Hough ran for three touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (6-2, 4-2) to the win against Waynesburg (2-6, 0-6).

Central Valley 63, Hopewell 28 — In the Tri-County West, No. 2 Central Valley (7-1, 5-0) recovered from its first loss of the season last week by downing Hopewell (1-7, 1-4).

Keystone Oaks 42, Deer Lakes 14 — Logan Shrubb ran for 331 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries as Keystone Oaks (5-3) beat Deer Lakes (3-5) in a nonconference matchup.

Aris Hasley threw for 146 yards for Deer Lakes.

Quaker Valley 30, Beaver 20 — In nonconference play, Donovan Cutchember ran for 140 yards and a touchdown while Patrick Cutchember added 102 rushing yards as Quaker Valley (2-5) overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat Beaver (2-6). Tyler Ziggas paced Beaver with 158 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver, Beaver Falls, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, South Park, Uniontown, Waynesburg