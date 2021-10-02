WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Ambridge snaps 28-game losing streak

By:

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 12:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ambridge head coach Sherm McBride works with Sedrick Seymour during practice on Aug. 2, 2021, in Ambridge.

The WPIAL’s longest losing streak is over.

Adam Fernandez scored on a 60-yard punt return and an 81-yard kickoff return as Ambridge scored a 35-9 victory over Hopewell (0-5, 0-1) in the Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference on Friday night, snapping a 28-game losing skid.

Deavon Ivory threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Ambridge (1-5, 1-0), while teammate Sedrick Seymour ran for 138 yards and caught a scoring pass. The Bridgers snapped a 28-game losing streak.

Deer Lakes 9, East Allegheny 7 — In the Class 3A Allegheny 7 Conference, Deer Lakes (3-3, 3-0) won its third straight game and stayed unbeaten in conference play by topping East Allegheny (2-4, 1-2).

North Catholic 56, Burrell 0 — Kyle Tipinski ran for two touchdowns as No. 2 North Catholic (6-0, 3-0) blanked Burrell (0-6, 0-2) in Allegheny Conference play. Joey Prentice threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the win.

Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0 — Charlie Nigut, Zach Boyd and Kyle Flournoy scored two touchdowns each as No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 2-0) downed South Park (2-3, 2-1) in the Interstate Conference. The Warriors scored all of their points in the first half.

Mt. Pleasant 27, Yough 12 — Aaron Alakson ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 2-0) to an Interstate Conference win at Yough (0-6, 0-3). Tristan Waldier threw for 139 yards and both Yough touchdowns.

South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6 — South Allegheny (2-4, 2-1) won its second straight Interstate Conference game by defeating Brownsville (0-5, 0-3).

Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0 — In the Northwestern 6 Conference, Nate Harper threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as No. 3 Avonworth (5-1, 1-0) shut out Keystone Oaks (2-4, 0-1). Kevin Drew rushed for 130 yards in the loss.

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7 — Antwon Johnson threw for 139 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 1 Central Valley (6-0, 1-0) to the Northwestern 6 Conference win against Quaker Valley (1-5, 0-1). Landon Alexander added touchdown runs of 44 and 80 yards for Central Valley, which led at halftime, 56-7.

Southmoreland 41, Derry 0 — Anthony Govern threw for 138 yards and a touchdown and ran for a 22-yard TD to lead Southmoreland (4-2) to a nonconference victory against Derry (0-5).

Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Brownsville, Burrell, Central Valley, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Elizabeth Forward, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, South Allegheny, South Park, Yough