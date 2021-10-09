WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Central Valley shuts out Keystone Oaks
By:
Friday, October 8, 2021 | 11:59 PM
Central Valley’s special teams scored twice off failed punt attempts as the top-ranked Warriors blanked Keystone Oaks, 42-0, in the Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference on Friday night.
Matt Merritt recovered a bad snap in the end zone on an attempted punt in the first quarter while Kyle Shad scored on a blocked punt return in the second quarter.
Antwon Johnson threw for 81 yards, and Merritt threw for 77 yards in the win.
Central Valley (7-0, 2-0) scored all its points in the first half.
Keystone Oaks fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Valley 32, Derry 14 — Valley (1-6, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Derry (0-6, 0-2) in Allegheny Conference play.
Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7 — Luke Hilyard ran for 60 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Avonworth (6-1, 2-0) defeated Ambridge (1-6, 1-1) in the Northwestern 6 Conference. Nate Harper threw for 141 yards and Ian Syam added 89 rushing yards and one touchdown for Avonworth.
Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7 — Patrick Cutchember ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Quaker Valley (2-5, 1-1) over Hopewell (0-6, 0-2) in Northwestern 6 Conference play.
North Catholic 41, South Park 0 — Joey Prentice threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) to the nonconference shutout over South Park (2-4). Jack Fennell caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Central Valley, Derry Area, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, South Park, Valley
More High School Football• No. 3 Aliquippa cruises past Chartiers Valley in Parkway Conference clash
• Belle Vernon fends off Ringgold upset bid
• Elizabeth Forward capitalizes on South Allegheny mistakes in Interstate victory
• WPIAL Class A roundup: No. 2 OLSH edges Union in double overtime
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: No. 4 Laurel stays undefeated with win over New Brighton