WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Central Valley shuts out Keystone Oaks

Friday, October 8, 2021 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Vallley’s Landon Alexander (23) celebrates with Antwon Johnson after his first touchdown during the first quarter against Aliquippa on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

Central Valley’s special teams scored twice off failed punt attempts as the top-ranked Warriors blanked Keystone Oaks, 42-0, in the Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference on Friday night.

Matt Merritt recovered a bad snap in the end zone on an attempted punt in the first quarter while Kyle Shad scored on a blocked punt return in the second quarter.

Antwon Johnson threw for 81 yards, and Merritt threw for 77 yards in the win.

Central Valley (7-0, 2-0) scored all its points in the first half.

Keystone Oaks fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Valley 32, Derry 14 — Valley (1-6, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating Derry (0-6, 0-2) in Allegheny Conference play.

Avonworth 36, Ambridge 7 — Luke Hilyard ran for 60 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Avonworth (6-1, 2-0) defeated Ambridge (1-6, 1-1) in the Northwestern 6 Conference. Nate Harper threw for 141 yards and Ian Syam added 89 rushing yards and one touchdown for Avonworth.

Quaker Valley 30, Hopewell 7 — Patrick Cutchember ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns to lead Quaker Valley (2-5, 1-1) over Hopewell (0-6, 0-2) in Northwestern 6 Conference play.

North Catholic 41, South Park 0 — Joey Prentice threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 2 North Catholic (7-0) to the nonconference shutout over South Park (2-4). Jack Fennell caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

