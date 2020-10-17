WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Harper leads Avonworth past Hopewell

Saturday, October 17, 2020 | 12:04 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth quarterback Nate Harper throws during workouts Friday, July 31, 2020 Avonworth High School.

Nate Harper threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns to lead Avonworth to a 21-13 Class 3A Northwestern 6 Conference win at Hopewell (2-4, 2-2) on Friday night.

Ian Syam added 145 rushing yards for Avonworth (4-2, 3-1).

Micah Kimbrough ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for Hopewell. All of the game’s scoring took place in the first half.

North Catholic 56, Deer Lakes 6 — Kyle Tipinski ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 North Catholic (6-0, 5-0) over Deer Lakes (0-6, 0-6) in the Allegheny Conference. Joey Prentice threw for 130 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more TDs for North Catholic.

Brandon College caught a 64-yard TD pass from Derek Burk for Deer Lakes.

Central Valley 41, Ambridge 6 — Myles Walker scored on a 66-yard punt return, a 23-yard pass from Ameer Dudley and a 44-yard run as top-ranked Central Valley (6-0, 4-0) defeated Ambridge (0-6, 0-4) in the Northwestern 6 Conference. Dudley threw for 129 yards while teammate Landon Alexander ran for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Valley 32, Yough 14 — In nonconference play, Justin Hooper scored on a 29-yard run and a 55-yard interception return as Valley (2-3) defeated Yough (1-5). Cayden Quinn threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns for Valley. C.J. Waldier caught 12 passes for 148 yards for Yough and scored on an 84-yard kickoff return.

