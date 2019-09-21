WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Hunter lifts Freeport to 1st victory

By:

Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:08 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jaren Thimons bobbles the ball as Derry’s Amari Graham defends during a game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mars.

Ricky Hunter returned two punts for touchdowns as Freeport tallied a 56-14 win over Uniontown (0-5, 0-4) in a Class 3A Big East Conference football game Friday night.

Hunter also ran for a touchdown while teammate Luke Miller scored on a 56-yard punt return and a 26-yard reception for Freeport (1-3, 1-3). Javon Davis scored both Uniontown touchdowns, including returning the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD.

Central Valley 56, Keystone Oaks 6 — Jaylen Guy rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 Central Valley (5-0, 3-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter in its Tri-County West win over Keystone Oaks (3-2, 1-2). Ameer Dudley added three scoring passes while running for a 47-yard touchdown.

South Park 22, Waynesburg 9 — Rudy Mihoces ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Nate May added 103 rushing yards as South Park (2-2, 2-1) beat Waynesburg (2-3, 0-3) in the Tri-County West. South Park ran for 200 of its 235 rushing yards in the second half. Stephen Kmok threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Darnell Johnson paced Waynesburg’s offense with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown.

