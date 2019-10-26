WPIAL Class 3A roundup: North Catholic rolls past Deer Lakes

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 12:36 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Trent Valovchik pulls in a pass in the second half as Derry’s Justin Huss defends and stops Valovchik at the 2-yard line Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Anthony Serventi rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns as Class 3A Big East champion and No. 3-ranked North Catholic scored a 42-21 victory and ended the season for Deer Lakes (3-7, 3-5).

Zack Rocco threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD for North Catholic (8-1, 8-0).

Deer Lakes’ Aris Hasley threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jack Holibaugh, who caught six passes for 116 yards.

Elizabeth Forward 38, Yough 6 — Evan Lewis threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 43-yard TD to lead No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (7-2, 6-2) to the Big East win at Yough (1-9, 1-7). Nico Mrvos caught four passes for 107 yards in the win.

Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 22 — In the Tri-County West, Beaver Falls (8-2, 5-2) defeated Hopewell (2-8, 2-5) for its fifth straight win.

Keystone Oaks 40, Waynesburg 7 — Logan Shrubb threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as Keystone Oaks (6-4, 3-4) closed out its season by defeating Waynesburg (2-8, 0-7) in the Tri-County West. Mark Hutchin caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks. Trevor Stephenson rushed for 129 yards for Waynesburg.

South Park 35, Quaker Valley 14 — In the Tri-County West, Rudy Mihoces ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead South Park (4-5, 4-3) to the win against Quaker Valley (2-7, 1-6).

Freeport 34, Knoch 31 — Garret Schaffhauser threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns as Freeport (4-5) slipped past Knoch (6-4) in nonconference play. Keagan Fraser ran for two touchdowns in the loss.

