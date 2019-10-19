WPIAL Class 3A roundup: North Catholic seals Big East conference title

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:19 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Sweat glistens on the face of North Catholic’s Zach Rocco during warmups prior to the start of a game against Derry on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Mars.

Zack Rocco threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Catholic clinched first place in the Big East Conference by defeating Yough, 48-13, in a Class 3A football game Friday night.

Anthony Serventi ran for 112 yards and one touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Rocco for the Trojans (7-1, 7-0).

Gamal Marballie threw for 184 yards and a 70-yard touchdown to C.J. Waldier, who caught eight passes for 139 yards for Yough (1-8, 1-6).

Elizabeth Forward 28, Uniontown 0 — Zachary Boyd scored on a 44-yard punt return as No. 5 Elizabeth Forward (6-2, 5-2) clinched a playoff berth by shutting out Uniontown (0-9, 0-7) in the Big East Conference.

Aliquippa 55, Keystone Oaks 7 — Melvin Redd scored on two 75-yard punt returns as No. 1 Aliquippa (9-0, 6-0) downed Keystone Oaks (5-4, 2-4) in Tri-County West play. Antonio Quinn rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns for the Quips. Logan Shrubb tossed for 151 yards and Keystone Oaks’ lone touchdown.

Central Valley 48, South Park 13 — Ameer Dudley threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 2 Central Valley (8-1, 6-0) to the Tri-County West win against South Park (3-5, 3-3). Jawon Hall caught five passes for 144 yards in the win.

Stephen Kmonk threw for 134 yards and a touchdown to pace South Park’s offense.

Central Valley will play Aliquippa for the Tri-County West title next week.

Beaver Falls 41, Blackhawk 28 — In nonconference play, Shileak Livingston ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns to lead Beaver Falls (7-2) to the win at Class 4A No. 4 Blackhawk (5-4). Josh Hough added 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Josh Butcher ran for 197 yards and touchdowns of 65 and 62 yards for Blackhawk.

Burrell 58, Waynesburg 34 — Alex Arledge completed 25 of 37 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns to lead Burrell (6-3) to the nonconference win at Waynesburg (2-7). Seth Fishbach caught touchdown passes of 9, 40 and 75 yards for Burrell. Trent Stephenson ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Waynesburg while teammate Darnell Johnson added 136 rushing yards and three TDs.

