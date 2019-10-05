WPIAL Class 3A roundup: South Park takes down Hopewell

By:

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 12:34 AM

Stadium lights are turned on in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Middle Tennessee and Duke Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nate May ran for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Rudy Mihoces added 125 rushing yards and two TDs as South Park (3-3, 3-1) beat Hopewell, 41-23, in Class 3A Tri-County West play. Jay’Von Jeter threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns for Hopewell (1-6, 1-3).

Quaker Valley 28, Waynesburg 13 — Michael Aspiotes threw for a touchdown and scored on a blocked punt return as Quaker Valley (1-5, 1-4) beat Waynesburg (2-5, 0-5) in the Tri-County West. Trevor Stevenson ran for 114 yards and scored on an 85-yard kickoff return for Waynesburg.

Derry 52, Uniontown 7 — Justin Huss ran for three touchdowns as No. 4 Derry (5-2, 4-1) defeated Uniontown (0-7, 0-5) in a Big East Conference matchup. Mike Kelly, Matt McDowell and Noah Cymmerman also scored for Derry.

Aliquippa 67, Yough 0 — Vernon Redd scored on interception returns of 61 and 42 yards and on a 20-yard run as Class 3A No. 1 Aliquippa (7-0) blanked Yough (1-6) in nonconference play. Aliquippa, which scored three touchdowns in a 32 second span, led at halftime, 61-0.

Tags: Aliquippa, Derry Area, Hopewell, Quaker Valley, South Park, Uniontown, Waynesburg, Yough