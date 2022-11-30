WPIAL Class 3A wrestlers to watch in 2022-23

By:

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | 5:59 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans won his first PIAA title last season.

WPIAL Class 3A wrestlers to watch:

Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe

The senior captured his second PIAA title by dominating Mason Leiphart of Dover, 12-3, in the 120-pound finals last season. He was the 106-pound champion in 2020. Kilkeary (102-12, 46-2) was the WPIAL champion in 2021 and placed third at the PIAA tournament in 2021. He signed with Ohio State.

Mac Church, Waynesburg

The senior captured the PIAA 132-pound title, his second state crown, by defeating Matt Repos of Central Dauphin, 3-1. Church (116-10, 38-2) is committed to Virginia Tech. He also is a two-time WPIAL champion. He placed third in the state at 106 in 2020.

Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg

The talented senior finally won WPIAL and PIAA titles after finishing second in both tournaments in his freshman and sophomore seasons. He defeated Dom D’Agostino of Interboro, 24-8, to win the 172-pound PIAA title. The Ohio State commit is 116-17 in his career.

Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley

The senior captured his first PIAA title last season while posting a 33-4 record. Evans defeated Erie Prep’s Kaemen Smith, 3-2, to win the 152-pound title. He has a 102-24 career record and is a three-time PIAA placewinner. He was a WPIAL champion at 152 pounds. He is committed to Pitt.

Ty Watters, West Allegheny

The senior won state gold for the first time last season at 145 pounds, defeating Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon, 7-4, in the finals to post a 35-3 record. He has a career record of 59-8. He was also a WPIAL runner-up. An injury prevented him from competing his sophomore season. He is a West Virginia commit.

Others to watch:

Luke Willochell, Latrobe

The sophomore (43-5) placed second in the PIAA at 106 pounds, falling to Bethlehem Catholic’s Nathan Desmond, 15-5. He was the WPIAL champion.

Ethan Lebin, Hempfield

The senior dropped a hard-fought decision to Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry at 126 pounds PIAA finals. The WPIAL champion (85-26) is a Bucknell commit.

Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson

The sophomore (41-6) was a WPIAL runner-up at 126 pounds. He placed third in the PIAA tournament.

Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional

The junior (43-15) placed fourth in the PIAA at 106 pounds as a sophomore. He placed third in the WPIAL tournament.

Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny

The junior had a breakout sophomore season (55-13) by placing fourth in the PIAA 160-pound weight class. He placed second in the WPIAL.

Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan

The senior (86-31) had a good junior season, placing fourth in the PIAA and second in the WPIAL at 172 pounds.

Key an eye on

Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley; Nate Roth, Latrobe; Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville; Antonio Walker, Plum; Corey Boerio, Latrobe; Ty Banco, Trinity; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield; Juliano Marino, Franklin Regional; Giavonie Schipani, North Hills; Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong; Mason Kernan, Bethel Park; Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan; Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan; Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley; Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional; Eli Carr, Hempfield; Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny; Darius McMillon, Peters Township; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland; Blake Reihner, Trinity; Brody Evans, Waynesburg; Joe Simon, Waynesburg; Nico Taddy, West Allegheny

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .