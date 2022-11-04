WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer championship breakdown: Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland

By:

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Oros controls the ball during a game against North Allegheny on Sept. 20.

WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer championship

No. 1 Seneca Valley (18-0-1) vs. No. 6 Pine-Richland (14-4-1)

5:45 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium

Video livestream: TribHSSN.triblive.com

Playoff path: Seneca Valley defeated No. 8 Upper St. Clair, 4-0, and No. 4 Fox Chapel, 3-2. Pine-Richland defeated No. 3 Norwin, 3-1, and No. 7 Butler, 1-0.

WPIAL titles: Seneca Valley 4 (2021, 2020, 2018). Pine-Richland 0

Coaches: Seneca Valley: George Williams. Pine-Richland: Jordan Wiegand

Players to watch: Seneca Valley: Beauz Lizewski. Pine-Richland: Colin Zvejnieks

Corner kicks: Seneca Valley, the two-time defending WPIAL champs, have been dominant this season, outscoring opponents 92-12. The Raiders haven’t lost to a WPIAL opponent since a 2-1 setback to Butler on Sept. 24, 2020. Their only tie this season was also against Butler, 2-2 on Sept. 27. Seneca Valley swept Pine-Richland during the Section 1-4A season, winning 3-2 and 5-0. Beau Lizewski and Connor Oros were named all-state. Lizewski, Max Marcotte and Will Bruno scored in the semifinal win over Fox Chapel. … Pine-Richland is playing in the WPIAL title game for the first time. The Rams, who broke a three-year playoff drought, have won six of their last seven games, giving up a total of four goals during that stretch. The only blemishes on their record in the regular season came against the three other teams in the Class 4A semifinals. They went 0-2 against Seneca Valley, 0-1-1 against Fox Chapel and 2-1 against Butler. The Rams had four different goal scorers in the first two games of the playoffs. Colin Zvejnieks found the net against Butler and Ethan Wygant, Nathan Bang and Sam Engel scored against Norwin.

Tags: Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley