WPIAL Class 4A final by the numbers: Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes carries past Central Valley’s Tyler Ondrusek during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 7

Central Valley 0-0-0-7 — 7

Aliquippa 7-7-7-13 — 34

How they scored

A: Tiqwai Hayes 2 run (Malachi Shegog kick)

A: Hayes 1 run (Shegog kick)

A: Hayes 3 run (Shegog kick)

A: John Tracy 2 run (kick failed)

A: Jayace Williams 34 pass from Quentin Goode (Shegog kick)

CV: Brady Hudson 21 pass from Antwon Johnson (Serafino DeSantis kick)

Team statistics CV … A

First downs 7 … 23

Rushes-Yards 1 … 249

Passing yards 127 … 117

Passing Att-Comp-Int 10-19-0 … 6-12-0

Total offense Plays-yards 35-128 … 69-366

Punts (number-avg.) 2-84 … 2-62

Fumbles-lost 0-0 … 1-1

Penalties-yards 6-30 … 6-47

Possession time 13:41 … 34:19

Individual statistics

Rushing: CV: Bret FitzSimmons 10-9, Antwon Johnson 6-(minus 8) A: Tiqwai Hayes 26-112, John Tracy 22-108, Isaiah Martinez 1-5, Cameron Lindsey 3-24, DeMarkus Walker 1-5, Cleaster Longmire 1-1, Quentin Goode 1- (minus 4).

Passing: CV: Antwon Johnson 10-19-127-0INT,1TD A: Quentin Goode 6-12-117-0INT-1TD

Receiving: CV: Jayvin Thompson 4-29, Deniro Sampson 3-46, Brady Hudson 2-26, Bret FitzSimmons 1-26 A: Jayace Williams 2-54, Isaiah Martinez 2-16, Dorius Moreland 1-36, DeMarkus Walker 1-11

All-time wins race

With Friday night’s WPIAL title game victory, Aliquippa (12-0) is now two wins behind Jeannette for the all-time WPIAL lead in victories.

The Quips now stand at 768-327-32 while the Jayhawks are at 770-337-48 after this year’s 3-8 mark. The program can catch Jeannette with victories in the PIAA semifinals and finals.

The last time Aliquippa failed to make the WPIAL finals was in 2007 when the Quips lost to Jeannette, 70-48.

Another title

For the second year in a row and the 19th time, Aliquippa is a WPIAL football champion. The Quips’ big win over Central Valley extends Aliquippa’s mastery.

Aliquippa is now 19-14 in 33 WPIAL finals with 15 consecutive appearances.

The Quips are now 99-27 in WPIAL playoff games — most schools haven’t even played 99 playoffs games.

What might be the most amazing fact about Aliquippa football is the fact that it hasn’t had a losing season in football since 1972.

Dominant ‘D’

Aliquippa’s defense was up to the task again Friday night.

In the first half, the Quips limited Central Valley to seven net rushing yards and 24 passing yards — good enough for a lone first down.

The Warriors only had the ball for 5 minutes, 34 seconds in the opening half. Aliquippa ran 37 plays to Central Valley’s 13.

On the game, Central Valley had 1 net rushing yard and the Quips ran 69 plays to Central Valley’s 35.

Coaching excellence

With Friday’s win, Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield is 59-5 in five seasons as Aliquippa’s coach. Despite the loss, Central Valley’s Mark Lyons has a coaching mark of 209-96. As Central Valley’s only coach, Lyons is 136-31 with the Warriors.

Slim crowd

The attendance for the four games was a cumulative total of 9,572. That’s the lowest in the North Shore facility since it was built in 2001.

Keep in mind that the two largest classification’s championship games were played last weekend at Norwin due to the PIAA’s playoff schedule.

But in 1947, more than 15,000 were at Forbes Field for just one game when New Kensington played Har-Brack. In 1961, Monessen beat Wilkinsburg in a single game at Forbes Field before 19,000-plus.

Up next

The Quips will play Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA semifinals next weekend at a date, site and time to be determined. Allentown Central defeated Meadville, 50-7, in the state quarters Friday.

