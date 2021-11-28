WPIAL Class 4A finals by the numbers: Aliquippa 28, Belle Vernon 13

By:

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark picks up a first down against Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday at Heinz Field.

Aliquippa 28, Belle Vernon 13

Aliquippa 7-14-0-7 28

Belle Vernon 0-0-0-13 13

How they scored

A: Tiqwai Hayes 1 run (Emmanuel Gyadumantey kick)

A: Hayes 13 run (Gyadumantey kick)

A: Donovan Walker 38 pass from Quentin Goode (Gyadumantey kick)

BV: Devon Whitlock 5 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)

A: Cyair Clark 86 kickoff return

BV: Whitlock 6 run (kick blocked)

Team statistics

A … BV

First downs 15 … 10

Rushes-Yards 53-225 … 25-103

Passing yards 67 … 99

Passing Att-Comp-Int 9-5-0 … 15-5-2

Total offense Plays-yards 62-292 … 40-202

Punts (number-avg.) 2-25.5 … 3-26.0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 … 1-1

Penalties-yards 6-55 … 5-41

Possession time 30:39 … 17:21

Individual statistics

Rushing: A: Tiqwai Hayes 26-133, Jon Tracy 22-91, Quentin Goode 4-2, Cyair Clark 1-minus 1; BV: Devon Whitlock 13-69, Quinton Martin 10-28, Jake Gedekoh 1-4, Chase Ruokonen 1-2.

Passing: A: Goode 5-9-67-0INT-1TD; BV: Whitlock 5-15-99-2INT-0TD

Receiving: A: Donovan Walker 2-43, Clark 1-14, Isaiah Martinez 1-11, Tajer Thornton 1-minus 1. BV: Martin 2-55, Tanner Steeber 2-32, Evan Pohlot 1-12.

Make that 18

Saturday’s win was the 18th title for Aliquippa, four more than its nearest pursuer, Clairton. It was also the 14th straight time the Quips have made it to the WPIAL title game. Aliquippa has now won titles in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A.

The Quips are also in the playoffs a record 27th consecutive season, best ever in the WPIAL along with Thomas Jefferson. Aliquippa has made the playoffs 40 times in the last 42 seasons, missing only in 1986 and ’94.

The Quips are 96-27 all-time in WPIAL playoff games and 18-14 in WPIAL title games.

The school hasn’t had a losing season since going 2-8 in 1972.

Leopards still looking for No. 2

Belle Vernon came up short in its quest for a second WPIAL title after winning in 1995.

The Leopards are 1-4 in championship games, losing previously to Thomas Jefferson in 2019, West Allegheny in 1999 and Blackhawk in ’96.

Belle Vernon is 21-30 in WPIAL playoff games since first making the postseason in 1978.

The school was created in 1965 from a merger between Bellmar and Rostraver Township high schools.

Rostraver tied Carmichaels, 0-0, in a 1962 title game

Dominating Quips

Aliquippa had the ball for 30 minutes, 39 seconds and ran 62 plays, compared to just 40 for Belle Vernon.

In the first half, the Quips had sustained drives of 63, 69 and 53 yards.

Stat leaders

Tiqwai Hayes, who has opened plenty of eyes as a freshman, ran for 135 yards Saturday, giving him 1,511 yards on the season. He has 18 touchdowns.

Quarterback Quentin Goode passed for 67 yards and now has 1,596 yards on the season.

Devon Whitlock, playing his last game with Belle Vernon after three spectacular seasons, had 99 yards passing for 1,122 on the season and 69 rushing yards for 1,558 in that category. He finished with 2,680 yards running and passing combined.

Up next

The Quips now move on to the PIAA semifinals and will now play Jersey Shore, which is located nowhere near the Jersey Shore. It’s in Lycoming County. Jersey Shore defeated Meadville on Friday.

The community was founded by the Gardner family in the late 1700s who sought new land to get away from — you guessed it — the Jersey Shore.

