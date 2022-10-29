WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen tosses 4 TD passes in victory

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:36 AM

Cadin Olsen threw for four touchdowns, including three to his brother, Ian, as No. 4 Armstrong notched a 40-21 win over Kiski Area (1-9, 0-6) in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference play Friday night.

The River Hawks (9-1, 6-0) finished as the conference champions.

Connor Flemm and Carson Heinle had touchdown runs for Kiski Area, and Dom Dininno caught a 50-yard TD pass from Heinle.

Laurel Highlands 45, Connellsville 0 — Laurel Highlands (7-2, 5-1) shut out Connellsville (2-8, 1-5) to pick up the Big Seven Conference win.

Trinity 50, Ringgold 7 — Luke Lacock scored on a 30-yard interception return and a 10-yard pass from Jonah Williamson as Trinity (3-6, 2-4) beat Ringgold (0-10. 0-6) in the Big Seven Conference. Williamson threw for three touchdowns while teammate Andrew Durig ran for 101 yards and a TD.

Blackhawk 37, New Castle 7 — Blackhawk (4-6, 3-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a playoff berth with its Parkway Conference win against New Castle (1-9, 0-7).

Chartiers Valley 43, Ambridge 39 — Chartiers Valley (2-8, 2-5) outlasted Ambridge (2-8, 1-6) for the Parkway Conference win.

Montour 21, West Allegheny 20 — In the Parkway Conference, Montour (6-4, 5-2) edged out West Allegheny (7-3, 4-3) with the overtime win.

Latrobe 28, Butler 14 — Robert Fulton ran for 184 yards and a touchdown and added two receptions for 40 yards and a TD to lead Latrobe (6-4) to the nonconference win against Butler (4-6). Max Schnur threw for 169 yards and both Butler touchdowns.

Tags: Ambridge, Armstrong, Blackhawk, Butler, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Montour, New Castle, Ringgold, Trinity, West Allegheny