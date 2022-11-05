WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Cadin Olsen guides Armstrong past Blackhawk in 1st round

By:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen throws a pass under pressure from Mars’ Connor Hartle during their game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Armstrong High School.

Cadin Olsen threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards to lead No. 4 Armstrong to a 39-7 win against No. 13 Blackhawk (4-7) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night.

Armstrong (9-1) will play next Friday against McKeesport in the quarterfinals.

Laurel Highlands 44, West Allegheny 15 — Rodney Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and Harry Radcliffe kicked three field goals as No. 7 Laurel Highlands (8-2) downed No. 10 West Allegheny (7-4) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Laurel Highlands matches up against No. 2 Central Valley in next week’s quarterfinals.

