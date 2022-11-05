WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Cadin Olsen guides Armstrong past Blackhawk in 1st round
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:25 AM
Cadin Olsen threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 72 yards to lead No. 4 Armstrong to a 39-7 win against No. 13 Blackhawk (4-7) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night.
Armstrong (9-1) will play next Friday against McKeesport in the quarterfinals.
Laurel Highlands 44, West Allegheny 15 — Rodney Gallagher ran for two touchdowns and Harry Radcliffe kicked three field goals as No. 7 Laurel Highlands (8-2) downed No. 10 West Allegheny (7-4) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Laurel Highlands matches up against No. 2 Central Valley in next week’s quarterfinals.
