WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Lilly Kubit | Tribune-Review North Catholic quarterback Kaden Sarver practices footwork during a workout at North Catholic High School on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

Kaden Sarver hit Gavin Kamody with a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give North Catholic a 13-7 victory over Hampton (3-4, 1-2) in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

North Catholic (4-3, 2-2) tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard punt return by Jack Fennell.

Eric Weeks scored Hampton’s touchdown in the second quarter on a 60-yard interception return.

Armstrong 47, Indiana 14 — Armstrong (6-1, 3-0) won its fifth straight game by defeating Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in the Greater Allegheny Conference.

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Eric Kasperowicz Jr. threw for four touchdowns as Mars (5-2, 2-1) beat Kiski Area (0-7, 0-4). Gabe Hein caught three scoring passes for Mars. Carson Heinle threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Kiski Area.

Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0 — Corey Boerio scored two first-quarter touchdowns as Latrobe (4-3, 2-2) shut out Ringgold (0-7, 0-3) in the Big Seven Conference. John Wetzel threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the win.

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0 — Jahmil Perryman threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as No. 2 McKeesport (7-0, 4-0) downed Connellsville (2-5, 1-2) in the Big Seven Conference.

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10 — In the Big Seven Conference, Brody Evans threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns — both to Sean Sullivan — as Thomas Jefferson (2-3, 2-1) defeated Trinity (2-5, 1-3). Sullivan caught seven passes for 177 yards while Elias Lippincott and Aidan Whalen added two rushing touchdowns each.

Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3 — In the Parkway Conference, top-ranked Aliquippa (6-0, 4-0) downed Blackhawk (3-4, 2-2).

Central Valley 43, Montour 0 — Bret FitzSimmons rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley (7-0, 4-0) to the Parkway Conference win against Montour (3-4, 2-2). Antwon Johnson threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns to Jayvin Thompson, who added a rushing TD.

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13 — In the Parkway Conference, Chartiers Valley (1-6, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating New Castle (1-6, 0-4).

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0 — In the Parkway Conference, Brock Cornell scored on a 4-yard run and an 84-yard kickoff return as No. 5 West Allegheny (6-1, 3-1) beat Ambridge (1-6, 0-4). Gage Upton threw for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23 — Chandler Thimons ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Class 4A No. 4 Highlands (7-0) defeated Class 5A Woodland Hills (3-4) in nonconference play.

Daniel Long also scored on a fumble return for the Golden Rams.

Brandon Jones rushed for two touchdowns for Woodland Hills.

Independent

Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0 — Uniontown (3-4) blanked Brownsville (0-6) to claim the nonconference win.

University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8 — Luke Hudson tossed for two touchdowns as University, W.Va. defeated Albert Gallatin (2-4) in nonconference play.

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Aliquippa, Ambridge, Armstrong, Blackhawk, Brownsville, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Mars, McKeesport, Montour, New Castle, North Catholic, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Uniontown, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills