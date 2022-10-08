TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:12 AM

Kaden Sarver hit Gavin Kamody with a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give North Catholic a 13-7 victory over Hampton (3-4, 1-2) in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

North Catholic (4-3, 2-2) tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard punt return by Jack Fennell.

Eric Weeks scored Hampton’s touchdown in the second quarter on a 60-yard interception return.

Armstrong 47, Indiana 14Armstrong (6-1, 3-0) won its fifth straight game by defeating Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in the Greater Allegheny Conference.

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Eric Kasperowicz Jr. threw for four touchdowns as Mars (5-2, 2-1) beat Kiski Area (0-7, 0-4). Gabe Hein caught three scoring passes for Mars. Carson Heinle threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Kiski Area.

Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0 — Corey Boerio scored two first-quarter touchdowns as Latrobe (4-3, 2-2) shut out Ringgold (0-7, 0-3) in the Big Seven Conference. John Wetzel threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the win.

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0 — Jahmil Perryman threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as No. 2 McKeesport (7-0, 4-0) downed Connellsville (2-5, 1-2) in the Big Seven Conference.

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10 — In the Big Seven Conference, Brody Evans threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns — both to Sean Sullivan — as Thomas Jefferson (2-3, 2-1) defeated Trinity (2-5, 1-3). Sullivan caught seven passes for 177 yards while Elias Lippincott and Aidan Whalen added two rushing touchdowns each.

Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3 — In the Parkway Conference, top-ranked Aliquippa (6-0, 4-0) downed Blackhawk (3-4, 2-2).

Central Valley 43, Montour 0 — Bret FitzSimmons rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley (7-0, 4-0) to the Parkway Conference win against Montour (3-4, 2-2). Antwon Johnson threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns to Jayvin Thompson, who added a rushing TD.

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13 — In the Parkway Conference, Chartiers Valley (1-6, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season by defeating New Castle (1-6, 0-4).

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0 — In the Parkway Conference, Brock Cornell scored on a 4-yard run and an 84-yard kickoff return as No. 5 West Allegheny (6-1, 3-1) beat Ambridge (1-6, 0-4). Gage Upton threw for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23 — Chandler Thimons ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Class 4A No. 4 Highlands (7-0) defeated Class 5A Woodland Hills (3-4) in nonconference play.

Daniel Long also scored on a fumble return for the Golden Rams.

Brandon Jones rushed for two touchdowns for Woodland Hills.

Independent

Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0Uniontown (3-4) blanked Brownsville (0-6) to claim the nonconference win.

University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8 — Luke Hudson tossed for two touchdowns as University, W.Va. defeated Albert Gallatin (2-4) in nonconference play.

