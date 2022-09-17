WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Thomas Jefferson topples Latrobe

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson quarterback Brody Evans threw three touchdown passes Friday night.

Brody Evans threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Thomas Jefferson to a 31-21 victory over Latrobe (2-2, 0-1) in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener Friday night.

Aidan Whalen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 3-1). Robert Fulton ran for two TDs for Latrobe.

McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0 — Larry Gibson ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 McKeesport (4-0, 1-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (2-2, 0-1) in Big Seven Conference play. Jahmil Perryman added 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for McKeesport, which amassed 415 yards of offense — all on the ground.

Trinity 35, Connellsville 14 — Andrew Durig ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 67-yard scoring pass from Jonah Williamson as Trinity (2-2, 1-0) scored all of its points in the second quarter in its Big Seven win over Connellsville (1-3, 0-1). Williamson threw for 127 yards.

Hampton 38, Kiski Area 0 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference, Brock Borgo ran for 174 yards and a touchdown and scored on an interception return as Hampton (2-2, 1-0) blanked Kiski Area (0-4, 0-1). Benny Haselrig caught four passes for 70 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Mars 37, Indiana 0 — Mars (3-1, 1-0) shut out Indiana (2-2, 0-1) in Greater Allegheny Conference play.

Blackhawk 31, Ambridge 14 — In the Parkway Conference, Blackhawk (2-2, 1-0) defeated Ambridge (1-3, 0-1).

Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13 — Bret FitzSimmons rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 83 yards for another score as No. 4 Central Valley (4-0, 1-0) defeated Chartiers Valley (0-4, 0-1) in the Parkway Conference. Antwon Johnson completed 8 of 9 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Central Valley, which led at halftime 51-0. Tayshaun Lewis ran for 104 yards and a 66-yard touchdown for Chartiers Valley.

West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14 — Brock Cornell ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Roman Police added 105 rushing yards and a TD as West Allegheny (4-0, 1-0) beat New Castle (1-3, 0-1) in Parkway Conference play. Police added two receptions for 79 yards and a 67-yard touchdown from Gage Upton, who threw for 197 yards and three TDs.

Armstrong 49, Freeport 7 — Cadin Olsen threw for four touchdowns as Class 4A Armstrong (3-1) defeated Class 3A No. 4 Freeport (3-1). Ben Lane, who scored on a 69-yard run for Freeport, left the game in the first half with an apparent injury.

