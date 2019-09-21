WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Greensburg Salem rolls past Laurel Highlands

By:

Saturday, September 21, 2019 | 12:00 AM

Alex Briggs’ 144 rushing yards led a trio of Greensburg Salem players who ran for over 100 yards in its 47-27 Big 8 Conference win at Laurel Highlands (0-5, 0-2) on Friday night.

Trent Patrick ran for 139 yards for Greensburg Salem (2-3, 2-0) while Aaren Putt added 107 yards on the ground. Briggs and Patrick ran for one touchdown each while Ryan Thomas caught two scoring passes from Patrick. Tyler Christopher threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Laurel Highlands.

Belle Vernon 61, Indiana 7 — No. 4 Belle Vernon (3-1, 2-1) scored 48 points in the first quarter, including three defensive touchdowns, in its Big 8 win over Indiana (1-4, 1-3). Andrew Pacak scored on a 26-yard interception return while Max Bryer and Cole Weightman each returned fumbles for touchdowns. Jared Hartman threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Larry Callaway added 108 rushing yards and two TDs.

Thomas Jefferson 40, Trinity 0 — Shane Stump threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Thomas Jefferson (5-0, 4-0) blanked Trinity (1-3, 1-3) in the Big 8 Conference. Thomas Jefferson outgained Trinity, 334 yards to 50.

Blackhawk 29, Montour 21 — Marques Watson-Trent ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns to lead Blackhawk (3-2, 3-1) over Montour (1-4, 0-2) in the Northwest 8 Conference. Luke Persinger threw for 233 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Highlands 27, Beaver 0 — Brock White ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass to lead Highlands (1-4, 1-2) to the shutout at Beaver (1-4, 0-4) in Northwest 8 Conference play. Johnny Crise added a 22-yard TD catch for the Golden Rams.

Knoch 34, Ambridge 6 — Matt Goodlin rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Knoch (5-0, 4-0) beat Ambridge (0-5, 0-2) in the Northwest 8 Conference.

South Fayette 49, Hopewell 14 — Naman Alemada completed 9 of 11 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 2 South Fayette (4-1) to a nonconference win against Hopewell (1-4). Jay’Von Jeter tossed for 104 yards and one touchdown for Hopewell.

West Mifflin 35, New Castle 27 — In nonconference play, Laronday Wilder ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 5 West Mifflin (3-2) to victory at New Castle (3-2). Wilder also caught a 32-yard scoring pass from Jacob Davis, who threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Demetrius McKnight ran for 121 yards and a touchdown for New Castle.