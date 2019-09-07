WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Matt Goodlin powers Knoch to milestone win

Saturday, September 7, 2019 | 12:29 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Matt Goodlin works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Knoch 42, Beaver 7 — In the Northwest 8 Conference, Matt Goodlin rushed for 296 yards and five touchdowns to lead Knoch (3-0, 2-0) to victory over Beaver (1-2, 0-2). Knoch outgained Beaver, 376 yards — all rushing — to 175. It was the 300th win in program history for Knoch, which is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Indiana 28, Ringgold 13 — Zach Harrington scored twice as Indiana (1-2, 1-1) beat Ringgold (0-3, 0-2) in Big 8 Conference play.

West Mifflin 40, Trinity 0 — Keith Demery caught six passes for 253 yards and touchdowns of 83 and 98 yards as No. 4 West Mifflin (2-1, 2-0) blanked Trinity (0-2, 0-2) in the Big 8 Conference. Jacob Davis threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 117 yards and a 75-yard score.

Blackhawk 30, Highlands 13 — Josh Butcher ran for 128 yards and one touchdown as Blackhawk (1-2, 1-1) defeated Highlands (0-3, 0-1) in the Northwest 8 Conference. Marques Watson-Trent added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 86 yards, including an 81-yard TD. Chandler Thimons threw for 195 yards and a touchdown for Highlands.

Montour 42, Laurel Highlands 6 — Logan Persinger and Dominic Magliocco scored on interception returns of 51 and 53 yards as Montour (1-2) defeated Laurel Highlands (0-3) in nonconference play. Luke Persinger threw for 116 yards to pace Montour’s offense.

