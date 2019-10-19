WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Montour locks up playoff berth

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour head coach Lou Cerro watches practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Montour’s Dominic Magliocco rushed for 107 yards and scored twice to help Montour clinch a WPIAL Class 4A playoff berth with a 46-7 win over Beaver (2-7, 1-5) in the Northwest 8 Conference.

Five players scored touchdowns for the Spartans (5-4, 4-2), who held Beaver to just 89 yards of offense.

Laurel Highlands 42, Indiana 6 — Laurel Highlands (2-7, 2-4) beat Indiana (1-8, 1-5) in a Big 8 Conference contest.

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 18 — J.J. Davis ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns and teammate Laronday Wilder added 170 rushing yards and three TDs as West Mifflin (5-4, 4-2) beat Ringgold (1-8, 0-6) in the Big 8 Conference.

South Fayette 61, Ambridge 6 — No. 2 South Fayette (8-1, 6-0) scored 41 points in the first quarter on way to defeating Ambridge (0-9, 0-6) to claim the Northwest 8 title. Drew Franklin and Christian Brandi ran for two touchdowns each while Nathan Alemada threw for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Belle Vernon 58, Plum 17 — Jared Hartman threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Class 4A No. 3 Belle Vernon (7-1) beat Plum (3-6) in nonconference play. Hunter Ruokonen caught two scoring passes while Larry Callaway ran for two more. Ryan Hubner threw two touchdowns for Plum while Reed Martin booted a 51-yard field goal.

Knoch 17, Trinity 14 — Kam Grassi threw for 99 yards and one touchdown as Knoch (6-3) beat Trinity (2-6) in nonconference play.

