WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Montour races past New Castle in Parkway clash
Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 12:03 AM
Gannon Kadlecik rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns as Montour scored a 47-22 victory over New Castle (0-4, 0-2) in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night.
Luke Persinger threw for 165 yards and a touchdown for Montour (3-1, 1-1) while teammate Zachary Carletti scored on a 90-yard punt return and a 7-yard run.
Malachi Sherman paced New Castle with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Trinity 31, West Mifflin 5 — Micah Finley caught three touchdown passes from Connor Roberts and ran for another as Trinity (2-2, 2-2) beat West Mifflin (1-3, 1-3) in the Big Eight Conference. Finley ran for 123 yards while Roberts threw for 126 yards.
Indiana 29, Knoch 6 — Zach Herrington and Devin Flint ran for two touchdowns each as Indiana (2-2, 2-2) beat Knoch (0-4, 0-4) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Flint rushed for 129 yards. Keith Washington threw a TD pass for Knoch.
Mars 27, Armstrong 7 — Teddy Ruffner ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mars (3-1, 3-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win over Armstrong (2-2, 2-2). Cadin Olsen threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for Armstrong.
Aliquippa 50, Beaver 7 — Vernon Redd ran 10 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Aliquippa (4-0, 2-0) to the Parkway Conference win at Beaver (1-3, 0-2). Vaughn Morris added 127 passing yards and three touchdowns for Aliquippa, which outgained Beaver, 386 yards to 160 yards.
