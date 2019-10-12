WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 2 South Fayette holds off Highlands in Northwest 8

By:

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:29 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Larry Callaway carries the ball past West Mifflin’s Cartrelle Sullivan on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Belle Vernon.

Naman Alemada threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 South Fayette held on to defeat Highlands, 21-18, in the Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference on Friday night.

Joey Audio caught eight passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for South Fayette (7-1, 5-0).

Chandler Thimons threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns to Johnny Crise, who had eight receptions for 133 yards for Highlands (2-6, 2-4).

Greensburg Salem 37, Ringgold 0 — Trent Patrick threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Greensburg Salem (4-4, 4-1) shut out Ringgold (1-7, 0-5) in Big 8 play. Aaren Putt added two rushing touchdowns for the Golden Lions, who earned win No. 698 in program history and clinched a playoff berth. Donte Kinds ran for 120 yards for Ringgold.

Thomas Jefferson 60, Laurel Highlands 0 — Shane Stump threw for 195 yards and six touchdowns, including four to Dan Deabner, as top-ranked Thomas Jefferson (8-0, 5-0) downed Laurel Highlands (1-7, 1-4) in the Big 8 Conference. Dylan Mallozzi added 118 rushing yards and a touchdown for Thomas Jefferson, which scored 33 points in the first quarter on way to a 54-0 halftime lead.

Montour 54, Ambridge 7 — Brock Janeda ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns as Montour (4-4, 3-2) picked up 385 rushing yards in its Northwest 8 win over Ambridge (0-8, 0-5). William White added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown while Gannon Kadleck and Dominic Magliocco ran for 95 and 79 yards, respectively, with two touchdowns each. Richard Morrell threw for 115 yards and Ambridge’s only touchdown.

New Castle 34, Knoch 7 — In the Northwest 8 Conference, New Castle (5-3, 3-2) won big at No. 4 Knoch (5-3, 4-3).

Blackhawk 42, Indiana 14 — Carson Davidson completed all five of his passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns as Class 4A No. 5 Blackhawk (5-3) beat Indiana (1-7) in nonconference play. James Darno scored on a 20-yard pass from Davidson and on a 40-yard punt return. Blackhawk, which scored all of its points in the first half, held Indiana to 110 total yards.

