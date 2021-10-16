WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Ringer’s 4th TD helps Beaver top Chartiers Valley in OT

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Wyatt Ringer throws a pass during practice on Aug. 19, 2021, in Beaver.

Wyatt Ringer scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run in overtime to give Beaver a 35-28 Class 4A Parkway Conference win against Chartiers Valley (4-4, 1-2) on Friday night.

Ringer also scored on runs of 2, 4 and 1 yard for Beaver (5-2, 2-1). He also threw a 31-yard TD pass to Josiah Santiago.

Anthony Mackey and Gavin Owens scored two touchdowns each for Chartiers Valley.

McKeesport 42, Laurel Highlands 7 — In the Big Eight Conference, Bobby Boyd rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown as No. 4 McKeesport (7-1, 4-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (5-3, 2-3).

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6 — Elias Lippincott ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 3-1) beat Ringgold (3-5, 0-4) in the Big Eight Conference. Joe Leske threw for two touchdowns in the win.

Hampton 42, Indiana 6 — Brock Borgo rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Hampton (8-0, 5-0) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win over Indiana (4-4, 2-3). Hampton led at halftime, 35-0.

Aliquippa 49, Montour 0 — Quentin Goode threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Aliquippa (6-1, 3-0) blanked Montour (3-5, 1-2) in the Parkway Conference. Tiqwai Hayes added 125 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Quips. Donovan Walker returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown for Aliquippa, which held Montour to 51 offensive yards.

New Castle 22, Blackhawk 21 — New Castle (5-3, 2-1) edged Blackhawk (2-6, 0-3) to pick up the Parkway Conference win.

Hollidaysburg 33, West Mifflin 20 — In nonconference play, Hollidaysburg beat West Mifflin (1-7, 0-4).

Uniontown 42, Carrick 13 — Uniontown (2-3) picked up its most points this season with a nonconference win against Carrick (0-7).

