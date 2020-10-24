WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Rodney Gallagher accounts for 5 TDs as Laurel Highlands edges Trinity

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:22 AM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher runs against Belle Vernon on Oct. 2, 2020, at Laurel Highlands.

Rodney Gallagher threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 77 yards and a TD and scored on interception returns of 75 and 72 yards to lead Laurel Highlands to a 34-33 victory over Trinity (3-4, 2-4) in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference on Friday night.

Tyson Brophy ran for two Trinity touchdowns.

Laurel Highlands wrapped up the season 2-5 overall, and 2-4 in conference play.

West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8 — Shai Newby threw for 109 yards and ran for 43 yards and one touchdown as West Mifflin (2-4, 2-4) beat Ringgold (1-6, 0-6) in Big Eight Conference play.

Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0 — Chandler Thimons threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns to lead Highlands (4-3, 4-3) to the Greater Allegheny Conference shutout against Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-6).

Hampton 49, Knoch 0 — Seven different players scored touchdowns as Hampton (5-2, 5-2) blanked Knoch (0-7, 0-7) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Jake Premick ran for 81 yards and a 76-yard touchdown and Colin Murray added a TD on a 67-yard blocked field goal return.

Mars 34, Indiana 22 — Teddy Ruffner ran for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mars (6-1, 6-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Indiana (2-5, 2-5).

Devin Flint ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 27 — In the Parkway Conference, No. 2 Aliquippa (7-0, 5-0) closed the regular season by defeating Blackhawk (2-5, 1-3).

Beaver 30, Montour 28 — James Finch caught three passes for 134 yards and touchdowns of 49 and 81 yards from Marco Mamone as Beaver (2-4, 1-3) upset Montour (4-3, 2-3) in the Parkway Conference. Mamone threw for 196 yards while Wyatt Ringer ran for 135 yards and a touchdown. Luke Persinger threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 62 yards and two TDs for Montour.

Chartiers Valley 46, New Castle 20 — Jordan Demus rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1, 4-1) to the Parkway Conference win against New Castle (0-5, 0-3). Anthony Mackey completed 13 of 14 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Chartiers Valley, which scored 40 first-half points. Mike Wells tossed for 186 yards for New Castle.

