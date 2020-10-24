WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Rodney Gallagher accounts for 5 TDs as Laurel Highlands edges Trinity
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 12:22 AM
Rodney Gallagher threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 77 yards and a TD and scored on interception returns of 75 and 72 yards to lead Laurel Highlands to a 34-33 victory over Trinity (3-4, 2-4) in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference on Friday night.
Tyson Brophy ran for two Trinity touchdowns.
Laurel Highlands wrapped up the season 2-5 overall, and 2-4 in conference play.
West Mifflin 20, Ringgold 8 — Shai Newby threw for 109 yards and ran for 43 yards and one touchdown as West Mifflin (2-4, 2-4) beat Ringgold (1-6, 0-6) in Big Eight Conference play.
Highlands 35, Greensburg Salem 0 — Chandler Thimons threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns to lead Highlands (4-3, 4-3) to the Greater Allegheny Conference shutout against Greensburg Salem (1-6, 1-6).
Hampton 49, Knoch 0 — Seven different players scored touchdowns as Hampton (5-2, 5-2) blanked Knoch (0-7, 0-7) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Jake Premick ran for 81 yards and a 76-yard touchdown and Colin Murray added a TD on a 67-yard blocked field goal return.
Mars 34, Indiana 22 — Teddy Ruffner ran for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mars (6-1, 6-1) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Indiana (2-5, 2-5).
Devin Flint ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Aliquippa 56, Blackhawk 27 — In the Parkway Conference, No. 2 Aliquippa (7-0, 5-0) closed the regular season by defeating Blackhawk (2-5, 1-3).
Beaver 30, Montour 28 — James Finch caught three passes for 134 yards and touchdowns of 49 and 81 yards from Marco Mamone as Beaver (2-4, 1-3) upset Montour (4-3, 2-3) in the Parkway Conference. Mamone threw for 196 yards while Wyatt Ringer ran for 135 yards and a touchdown. Luke Persinger threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 62 yards and two TDs for Montour.
Chartiers Valley 46, New Castle 20 — Jordan Demus rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1, 4-1) to the Parkway Conference win against New Castle (0-5, 0-3). Anthony Mackey completed 13 of 14 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Chartiers Valley, which scored 40 first-half points. Mike Wells tossed for 186 yards for New Castle.
