WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Rodney Gallagher lifts Laurel Highlands past Ringgold

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 12:03 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher throws during workouts Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Laurel Highlands High School.

Joe Chambers threw for 187 yards and a touchdown as Laurel Highlands captured a 16-12 victory over Ringgold (0-2, 0-2) in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference on Friday night.

Rodney Gallagher caught six passes for 104 yards and ran for a touchdown for Laurel Highlands (1-1, 1-0). Landon Oslowski rushed for 100 yards for Ringgold.

Hampton 17, Armstrong 0 — Christian Liberto ran 34 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Hampton (1-1, 1-1) shut out Armstrong (1-1, 1-1) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Cadin Olsen threw for 112 yards in the loss.

Plum 48, Indiana 10 — Ryan Hubner threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a 62-yard TD to lead Plum (2-0, 2-0) to the Greater Allegheny Conference win against Indiana (0-2, 0-2). Logan Brooks caught four passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs. Devin Flint rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown for Indiana.

Aliquippa 44, Ambridge 0 — In nonconference play, Vaughn Morris threw for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 4A No. 3 Aliquippa (2-0) to the shutout against Class 3A Ambridge (0-2). Vernon Redd added two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Montour 27, Hopewell 12 — Gannon Kadlecik ran for 140 yards and a touchdown to lead Montour (1-1) to a nonconference win against Hopewell (0-2). Micah Kimbrough tossed for 154 yards and a TD and ran for Hopewell’s other touchdown.

McKeesport 49, New Castle 27 — Terrance Glenn ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns to lead McKeesport (1-1) over New Castle (0-2) in nonconference play. Kenneth Thompson added 76 rushing yards and a touchdown and scored on an 83-yard kickoff return. McKeesport outgained New Castle, 403 yards to 132 yards.

Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Armstrong, Hampton, Hopewell, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Montour, New Castle, Plum, Ringgold