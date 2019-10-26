WPIAL Class 4A roundup: South Fayette edges Montour in Northwest 8

Naman Alemada threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 South Fayette held off No. 4 Montour, 31-24, in the Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference on Friday night.

South Fayette led at halftime, 24-0. Charley Rossi caught 14 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for South Fayette (9-1, 7-0).

Dominic Magliocco threw for 151 yards and one TD and ran for another score for Montour (5-5, 4-2).

Trinity 28, Laurel Highlands 25 — In the Big 8 Conference, Trinity (3-6, 3-4) picked up the close win at Laurel Highlands (2-8, 2-5).

Blackhawk 38, Beaver 12 — Marques Watson-Trent ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 Blackhawk (6-4, 5-2) clinched a home playoff game by defeating Beaver (2-8, 1-6) in Northwest 8 play.

New Castle 56, Ambridge 7 — New Castle (6-4. 4-3) clinched a playoff spot in the Northwest 8 Conference by downing Ambridge (0-10, 0-7).

